St. Michael looks at playground equipment for Barthel Park

St. Michael City Council May 24 approved a contract with St. Croix Recreational and will move forward with a Rev8 spinning playground structure at the Barthel Park Playground.

The Rev8 is a spin and climbing playground equipment is planned for Barthel Park, at 2600 Kendall Ave. NE. It allows kids to climb a jungle gym-type structure that also spins like a merry-go-round.

The original budget for Barthel Park Playground was $100,000. The Rev8 is estimated to cost around $20,000, which would raise the estimated park budget to around $117,534.

The council did have the option if it wanted to replace the Rev8 plans with a Spinetic that would not be as big or allow for as many children to use it at a time but would spin faster. The Spinetic option was estimated to cost around $7,000 and would have put the park budget closer to around $100,000.

“It looks more substantial and more of a signature piece,” Council Member Tom Hamilton said about the Rev8 equipment.

Council Member Nadine Schoen wanted to stay more within the budget of around $100,000 but was happy to go with whatever option the other council members wanted. The council approved St. Croix Recreational’s designs and the Rev8 equipment. The new estimated budget with the Rev8 equipment for Barthel Park is around $117,534.

Other equipment that is shown on St. Croix Recreational’s possible park plans is a twisty slide, a Trigon Arch Climber which has a suspended triangular path that allows them to swing on them, a rain wheel panel for sensory stimulation, a leaf seat, a swing that allows adults and kids to swing together on one swing, a Novo Teardrop Counter Climber that has different level ledge like areas for kids to sit on and a Level X Ally that is a sculpture that kids can climb on.

I-94/TH 241 Bridge railing city logo sign

The council also looked at the possibility of having MnDOT install a logo in the center of the westbound portion of the Interstate 94 bridge. The addition of a sign would most likely require a closure of the right thru lane and exit lane with the estimated cost of around $1,500. The cost of the sign would be around $3,500 plus installation.

In total, the project is estimated to cost $5,000 plus installation.

The council liked the visibility a sign would bring to their city’s exit and that it would look nice for the price.

“Knowing that it can be over your exit lane, or through the lane for $1,500 [to shut down the lanes], I think it makes a lot of sense,” Council Member Ryan Gleason said.

A monument sign off to the side of the freeway could be explored in the future and could be done at any time if wanted. An Eden Prairie sign that was put 2018 was shown to the council and it cost approximately $70,000.

The council decided to move forward in exploring the possibility of having a logo sign installed through MnDOT.

Other

AUTHORIZED hiring Travis Evenson to paid-on-call status for the St. Michael Fire Department. Evenson has been a reserve since being hired in 2020 and has completed the required training necessary to be a paid-on-call firefighter. The promotion was effective as of May 11.