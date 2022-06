URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County, including. Interstate 8 west of Ocotillo. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for...

