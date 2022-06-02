One person was killed and two others were injured, one seriously, in a Rancho Mirage traffic collision Wednesday evening.

Cal Fire said the crash happened near the Westin Mission Hills Resort at 8:14 p.m.

Dinah shore was closed in both directions from Los Alamos Road to Del Webb Way for the resulting investigation.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

The post One person killed, another seriously injured in Rancho Mirage collision appeared first on KESQ .