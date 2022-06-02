ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sepulveda Basin sports facility receives $3 million in federal funding

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
The Sepulveda Basin Sports Complex received $3 million in federal funding for a new community space and park ranger station, and Mayor Eric Garcetti joined Rep. Brad Sherman, who secured the funding, to celebrate at the complex Wednesday.

“Representative Sherman has always been the tip of the spear when it comes to fighting for federal funding that invests directly in our communities,” Garcetti said in a statement. “Thanks to his tireless advocacy, the city will be able to make much needed improvements to several of our most beloved city parks and community spaces — enhancing the quality of people’s lives, promoting healthier futures, and creating new opportunities for our residents.”

The funding, which was allocated in March through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, is part of a larger $22 million revitalization project at the basin. The area spans 30 acres and will include four multi-purpose sports fields, lighting, irrigation, stadium seating and active transportation connections to the Metro G Line and the National Park Service trail system along the LA River.

“The Sepulveda Basin is a wonderful park used by people from all over the Valley. I’m proud to have obtained federal funds to improve the Basin in prior years, and again today,” Sherman said. “The signing of these priorities into law will now allow us to support the efforts of dedicated leaders like Mayor Garcetti as we work hard to enhance the lives of our residents and the future of our communities.”

Warner Center Park also received $250,000 in federal funding to provide new shade structures, trees, fitness equipment and maintenance for the fields.

“As a lifelong resident of the San Fernando Valley, I am always grateful when our federal counterparts help us bring much-needed improvements to our neighborhoods,” said Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez. “Our residents deserve high-quality resources and with this new funding, Valley families will soon have brand new community amenities at their disposal.”

LOS ANGELES, CA
