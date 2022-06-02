ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

Sefrit, Royal lead A's over Mustangs to open season

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

(KMAland) -- The Clarinda A's picked up a 5-3 win over St. Joseph on...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

A's come back for win over Monarchs

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's erased a 4-0 deficit in a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Monarchs on Sunday. Jared Anderson drew a bases-loaded walk to the walk the A's (4-1) off a winner. Clarinda alum Michael Shull and Stanton graduate Colby Royal were among the pitchers used by...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Baseball (6/4): 2-0 outings for Clarinda, CRB, Woodbine

(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Woodbine went 2-0 in action on Saturday while Lewis Central rolled past Sioux City West, Missouri Valley beat Red Oak and much more. Non-Conference. Clarinda 11 Treynor 4. Jarod McNeese brought home three runners to give the Cardinals the win. Wyatt Schmitt, Justus Fine,...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda A's suffer first loss of season

(Jefferson City) -- The Clarinda A's fell for the first time this season on Saturday night. The A's lost to the Jefferson City Renegades 7-6 in an 11 inning showdown. Clarinda now stands at 3-1 and will head back home for their next series.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Young AHSTW softball playing 'beyond their years'

(Avoca) -- An underclassmen-heavy AHSTW softball team is growing up in the early stages of the 2022 season. And their growth is much to the liking of head coach Trevor Gipple. The Lady Vikes are 4-1 with wins over Tri-Center, Riverside, Treynor and Thomas Jefferson. "We've hit the ball well,"...
WALNUT, IA
kmaland.com

McGee tosses no-no in Tri-Center's rout of Underwood

(Neola) -- The Tri-Center baseball team moved to 7-0 thanks to a no-hit pitching outing from Sean McGee and some savvy at-bats from their entire lineup in a 13-2 win over Underwood Friday night. Friday's dominant win completed a two-day stretch for the Trojans that featured impressive wins over Treynor...
UNDERWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Softball (6/3): Ausdemore, Baker plate game winners

(KMAland) -- Natalie Ausdemore and Ellie Baker were heroes for their respective teams in a loaded Friday night of KMAland softball action. Caroline Pellett singled, stole a base and scored a run for Atlantic. Kaylie Diercksen drove in three runs for Kuemper while Kenzie Schon also plated one, and Kenadee...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Underwood's Nelson named IGCA District Coach of the Year

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released their all-district honorees. Among those honors included Underwood head coach Tyler Nelson being named the 1A West District Coach of the Year. View the full teams here and the list of KMAland members below. Class 1A West All-District First Team. Forwards.
UNDERWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Geography with Goudge: NCAA Softball Team Champs, 1982-2021

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. The 2022 NCAA Div. I Women’s Softball College World Series (WCWS) is being played this week (June 2-10) in Oklahoma City. This proportional symbol map displays the 13 teams that have won championships over the past 40 years. Four of those teams are in the 2022 WCWS. UCLA leads with thirteen team titles, followed by Arizona with eight, then Oklahoma (2021 Champ) with five and Arizona State, Florida, & Texas A&M with two each. PAC-12 Conference schools account for 24 of the titles and they have three teams, in this year.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Sports Schedule: Friday, June 3rd

(KMAland) -- State soccer semifinals galore in Iowa and Missouri with KMA Sports coverage for Lewis Central in Des Moines, and plenty of softball and baseball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday. KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE. Hawkeye Ten Conference. Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic. Corner Conference. East Mills at Stanton. Fremont-Mills...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Underwood puts four on All-WIC Girls Soccer Team

(KMAland) -- The Underwood girls soccer team placed four players on the Western Iowa Conference First Team. Those honors went to Georgia Paulson, Madison Ehrens, Tieler Hull and Leslie Morales-Foote. Treynor had three first-team choices: Peyton Scott, Clara Teigland and Josie Davidson. Tri-Center also had three first-teamers: Miranda Ring, Marissa...
UNDERWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Nodaway Valley's Ayase to grow game at Iowa Western

(Council Bluffs) -- Nodaway Valley linebacker Adam Ayase is headed to Iowa Western. And he hopes his time in Council Bluffs presents more opportunities to play college football. "It's a big opportunity for me," Ayase said. "It will be good to have competition there. It will make me a better...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda A's run rule Jefferson City, stay undefeated

(Jefferson City) -- The Clarinda A's got a shutout victory over Jefferson City on Friday night. The A's won 10-0 in seven innings over the Renegades in the first part of a double header between the two teams. With the victory, Clarinda moves to 3-0 so far this season. The...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

AL falls in 3A championship to Ankeny Centennial

(Des Moines) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s historic season ended with a 2-0 loss to Ankeny Centennial in the girls Class 3A state championship Saturday. The Jaguars controlled both halves and held a 16-5 shot advantage in the match. “It hurts to lose a championship game,” Abraham Lincoln head...
ANKENY, IA
kmaland.com

SWCC names Piperno as head baseball coach

(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College has hired Christopher Piperno as their new head baseball coach. Piperno comes to Creston from Lynn University, where he served as the recruiting coordinator. He has also been the head coach of the Boca Raton Blazers in the South Florida Collegiate League. View the full...
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Benny D. Farrell, 79, Maryville, MO

Wilcox Cemetery Association, c/o Matt Finney, 20089 240th St. Skidmore, MO 64487, Wilcox, MO. Notes:Benny passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at a hospital in Omaha, NE. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Riverside graduate Brink named Peru State Athlete of the Month

(Peru) -- Riverside graduate Alyssa Brink has been named Peru State’s May Athlete of the Month. Brink recently collected CoSIDA Academic All-District honors. Her honor marked the first for a Peru State women’s cross country runner since 2013.’. View the full release from Peru State here.
PERU, IA
kmaland.com

2023 PG Clemmons commits to Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska men’s basketball program received a commitment from point guard Chase Clemmons on Friday. Clemmons – a Class of 2023 prospect from Greenville, South Carolina – chose the Huskers over interest from Georgetown, Georgia and Houston. He is Nebraska’s first known 2023 commit, according...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Darrel D. Allely, 93 of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Darrel passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA

