Division 2 CIF State Southern Regional baseball semifinals: updated brackets, top players, live updates

The CIF State regional baseball semifinals will take place on Thursday across five divisions in the south and five in the north. Championship games will be played on Saturday.

DIVISION 2 CIF STATE SOUTHERN REGIONAL BASEBALL SEMIFINALS

The Division 2 CIF State Southern Regional baseball semifinals feature three different sections from Southern California.

The Southern Section Division 2 champion, top-seeded Etiwanda, will host fifth-seeded Birmingham, the LA City Section Open Division runner-up for a spot in Saturday's championship game.

In the opposite semifinal, sixth-seeded Rancho Bernardo plays at second-seeded Torrey Pines. The two league rivals played three times during the regular season with Torrey Pines sweeping the series.

Both games are slated to begin at 4pm.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Torrey Pines vs. Rancho Bernardo

This game features two of San Diego's best pitching staffs. Torrey Pines junior Grayson Bonnano tossed a complete game shutout in Tuesday's win while Rancho Bernardo senior Ryan Kittredge allowed one run over six innings to lead the Broncos to victory against Torrance.

Etiwanda vs. Birmingham

Etiwanda has showcased a strong ability to hit all season, collecting 101 extra base hits in 35 games. Long Beach State-signee Armando Briseno leads the team with 43 hits while LSU commit Austin Roellig is hitting .446 with 12 doubles.

Birmingham came alive in the final inning of Tuesday's win over Righetti, scoring five runs in the seventh inning to win 8-4. Senior Domenik Cervantes led the way for the Patriots with a home run, a double, and five runs batted in.

