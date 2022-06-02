ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Minnesota's renter protections end as evictions have spiked

redlakenationnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hennepin County court referee listened for hours Wednesday as renter after renter agreed to pay the hundreds or thousands of dollars they owe, or leave their homes....

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments

Jay L
3d ago

This is a case of your government tell you not to pay rent and making the landlords pick up the tab. And now there’s time to pay rent you’re used to spending all that other cash in hand it’s time to get voted out and go back in your mom’s basement

Reply
18
EGPower
3d ago

Pay your rent or pack your bags, pretty simple.

Reply
22
KIMT

State giving nearly $3 million to Minnesota child care providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Families First in Rochester will share in nearly $3 million in state grants to support community child care providers. The Minnesota Department of Human Services will distribute $2.9 million to organizations serving unlicensed family, friend and neighbor child care providers. Funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

‘Eviction defenders’ rally to save homeless encampment

On the morning of June 1, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and Minnesota State Patrol attempted the eviction of an unhoused encampment situated on a small patch of land south on 28th Street, touching the fence line of Interstate 35W in Minneapolis. A group of community members who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Judge rules St. Paul vaccine mandate was improperly imposed

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge has ruled the city of St. Paul improperly imposed a COVID vaccine mandate on its unionized employees without negotiating. Judge Leonardo Castro called the mandate an unfair labor practice. He wrote that city officials did what they thought was right in the midst of a pandemic but the mandate was intrusive and it required the employees to give up their bodily autonomy in order to keep their jobs. The unions sued last year. A city spokesperson says the judge’s decision is being reviewed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota to spend $93M on mental health

The mother on the other end of the line was desperate. Her daughter, who had been sexually exploited and had suicidal thoughts, was in a hospital emergency room with 10 other kids. There were no open programs for the child, and her mother feared she couldn't keep her safe at home.
redlakenationnews.com

DEED's Racial Equity Commitment #4: Make Equity Everyone's Job

In recent weeks we've been sharing about our agency's commitments to racial equity. We've written about how we reformed programs to remove systemic barriers; increased our engagement and outreach; and directed dollars to targeted communities. In this fourth installment in our Racial Equity Commitments series, we share our central philosophy of agency leadership: make equity everyone's job.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Because of one word, Minnesota can’t issue refunds for overpaid unemployment tax

The gold quadriga stands atop the Minnesota Capitol. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. They should have written “article” instead of “section.”. After months of negotiations, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill on April 29 pouring $2.7 billion into the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which had been drained by a record number of claims during the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay - Who is eligible and how to apply

From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature providing bonus pay for eligible COVID-19 frontline workers. Sign up here to receive updates about Frontline Worker Pay. Frequently asked questions - English | Español | Hmoob | Soomaali. Information...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota offering additional free at home COVID-19 tests

(St. Paul, MN) -- New COVID-19 testing options are available to Minnesotans. Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that residents can place a second free online order for at-home tests. Walz is urging Minnesotans to test before gatherings or group events if they have symptoms. The Minnesota Department of Health reported...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Seniors prime target of weaker COVID-19 wave in Minnesota

When COVID-19 finally found its way to Worketu Gigesa - after two years of her family protecting her - the infection hit her hard. The 97-year-old was admitted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis this week, despite the circulating strains of coronavirus appearing to cause less severe illness than earlier versions in the pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 15 Deaths, 1,968 Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials say there have been another 1,968 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths Friday. Overall, case growth figures have been trending downwards. As of the health department’s latest update, there are roughly 30.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalization figures are also trending down after a recent spike and now stand at 8.3 admissions per 100,000 residents. Since the pandemic began, there have been over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases logged in Minnesota. According to state health data, 12,664 people have died. Meanwhile the state has administered over 10 million vaccine doses, and 75.2% of the eligible population has received their first dose. Roughly 46.9% of those who are eligible have also gotten their booster. On Thursday, the Walz Administration announced that Minnesota households can get four additional COVID-19 rapid tests delivered to their home. Households who have not already placed orders for the tests can get eight tests delivered. For more information, click here.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

10-Digit Dialing Enforced In Two Minnesota Area Codes

(KNSI) – Spectrum is now enforcing 10-digit dialing for customers in two Minnesota area codes. The move has been mandated by the Federal Communications Commission after it created a new emergency three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The 9-8-8 code also happens to be the start...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

