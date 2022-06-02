ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackduck, MN

Blackduck Drakes pitching and defense hand Lady Warriors Home Opener loss, 11-2 - P20

By Michael Barrett
redlakenationnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Lake Lady Warriors hosted the Blackduck Drakes in girl's softball action on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Blackduck scored runs on several hits...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Game and Fish create fishing challenge for avid anglers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those who frequently go fishing seem to have their favorite spot to kick back and cast a line. North Dakota Fish Challenge is an initiative designed to get more people fishing, trying to catch new species, exploring new waters, and learning or remembering how much fun fishing can be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Lake, MN
City
Blackduck, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Pine River, MN
kvrr.com

Man Shot And Wounded In Pine Point, Minnesota, No Arrest Made

PINE POINT, Minn. (KVRR) — The shooting of a man late Friday night in Pine Point, Minnesota is under investigation. That is about 25 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County authorities say 44-year-old Brian Bloom of Ponsford was first taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes before being airlifted to a Fargo hospital.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Joni Irene Cederholm Turner

Joni Irene Cederholm Turner was born January 27, 1960 in the Drayton, North Dakota hospital to Charles and Kaye (Walters) Cederholm. She grew up in Hallock, Minnesota and graduated from Hallock High School in May of 1978. Joni attended Moorhead State Teachers College, graduating in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Special Education.
HALLOCK, MN
mprnews.org

All-terrain track chairs come to Minnesota state parks

Trails that were once inaccessible to those with mobility disabilities are now able to accommodate all visitors at several Minnesota state parks. As of June 2, people with mobility disabilities who visit those parks can now use all-terrain track chairs or an adaptive beach chair. The adaptive beach chair is...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Red Lake Warriors
mprnews.org

Weekend shower chances in parts of Minnesota; no hot weather in sight

It’s June and there are many people with outdoor plans. Here’s an update on rain chances this weekend. The best chance for periods of rain this Saturday is expected to be in southern Minnesota, especially along and south of a line from Marshall to Faribault to Wabasha and on into southern Wisconsin. There’s a chance of scattered showers a bit north of that line and into the southern edge of the Twin Cities metro area. Southern Minnesota could also see an isolated thunderstorm today.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

I-90 under construction in southwest Minnesota

(Beaver Creek, MN) -- Interstate 90 is reduced to one lane each direction for construction from Beaver Creek to the South Dakota border in far southwest Minnesota. Eastbound on and off ramps at Highway 23 will also be closed. This first phase is expected to last until early August, at which point traffic both directions will be switched to the eastbound lanes. MN-DOT officials expect the project to be finished by November. They say timing of some ramp closures will be adjusted to not conflict with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.
BEAVER CREEK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
redlakenationnews.com

Wilma "Bobbie" Joyce (Hanks) McGregor

January 24, 1939 ~ May 30, 2022 (age 83) Wilma "Bobbie" Joyce (Hanks) McGregor was born January 24, 1939, in White Earth, MN to Reverend Bill Hanks and Mary (Roy) Hanks. The 2nd of 7 siblings, Bobbie grew up in Ponsford, MN and graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1957. The family moved to Fort Yates, ND on the Standing Rock Reservation where her father preached for many years for the Episcopal Church Diocese. While living in Fort Yates, she met her late ex-husband Leon "Scotty" McGregor. They married in 1957, had 7 children and were married for 32 years.
WHITE EARTH, MN
fox9.com

Now 14 confirmed tornadoes from Memorial Day in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are now 14 confirmed tornadoes from the Memorial Day storms in Minnesota. Reviews are still ongoing, so that number may change. Douglas County EF-2 (Forada) Todd County EF-1 (Eagle Bend) Plato Tornado EF-1 (McLeod, Carver, & Wright County) Milan to Glenwood Tornado EF-1 (50 mile...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NWS: 13 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The National Weather Service says 13 tornadoes hit Minnesota during a devastating storm on Memorial Day. One of the nine previously recorded tornadoes ripped through the town of Forada, a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS says it was an EF-2 tornado with speeds topping out at 120 mph. The resort community on Maple Lake has a population of 135 residents, and county officials said about 75-100 structures were damaged. On Friday, the NWS added more tornados to the count, one of which tore through Old Wadena at an estimated 130 mph. The twister’s path length was 9.4 miles, lasting...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man shot in Pine Point, MN

PINE POINT, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a man being shot in Pine Point, MN just after 10 pm last night. Pine Point is about 26 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes. The victim, 44-year old Brian J. Bloom...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

A Minnesota Couple Was Killed In A Freak Accident At Wisconsin Campground

A group of people were at a campground along the Flambeau River in Northern Wisconsin last weekend sitting at a picnic table when a strong wind picked up and knocked over a tree landing on two of the three people sitting at the table. A group of fishermen in the area rushed to their aid but two of the people were declared dead at the scene by rescue personnel.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota gas prices at record high

(St. Cloud MN-) Gas prices continue to climb. The average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota today is $4.50. St. Cloud State Economics Professor King Banaian doesn't feel at this time families will cancel their summer travel plans. He says many people were able to save money throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago the average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota was $2.83.
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

Ponsford Man Shot Near Detroit Lakes

PINE POINT (KDLM) – A Lakes Area man has been airlifted to a Fargo hospital after being shot, Friday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says around 10:00 p.m., Friday they received a report of a man being shot in Pine Point, approximately 26 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy