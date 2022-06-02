ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

Red Lake's Grace White holds youth camp because 'basketball saved my life'

redlakenationnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED LAKE - When Grace White was in high school, she found stardom on the basketball court. But more than that, she found an outlet. "Basketball saved...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Stroke of luck: Two hole-in-ones hit using same ball, hours apart

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hole-in-one in golf is often considered a miraculous feat in a sport that involves both luck and precision. On a day of perfect weather for the sport, according to posts making the rounds on social media throughout the Twin Cities golfing scene, something happened at the Minneapolis Golf Club today that has likely never happened before – perhaps in the history of golf.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KOOL 101.7

Boy George And Culture Club Coming To Minnesota

Boy George and Culture Club are bringing their classic sound to Southern Minnesota for a night in the time machine. August 25 at the Mystic Showroom will be the night to re-live the 80s hits that Culture Club made famous. Culture Club had huge hits like "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Karma Chameleon”, also “Time (Clock of the Heart)” and “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya.”
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Valparaiso University
KARE 11

Sailor returns to Minnesota for burial 81 years after death at Peal Harbor

BROWNS VALLEY, Minn. — A young man who died fighting for our country has finally been returned home for burial in Minnesota — more than 80 years after his death. Laverne "Budd" Nigg was just 23 years old when he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, but the destruction that took place on that infamous day made identifying his remains impossible for decades.
Power 96

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
SAVAGE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Former St. Paul Priest Passes Away After Contracting Infection

While presiding at mass at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, Father Michael Byron refused to sit in a chair on the predella. “He would walk up to the altar when the ritual required it, but otherwise he was sat with the congregation,” Carol Bishop, Pax Christi’s parish director, said. “He was simply one of the people.” He was adamant about the concept that “we” are the church. He was passionate about the people’s baptismal call, and he believed that it was this common call that truly united us as a community.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
minnesotamonthly.com

28 Things to Do in Minnesota in Summer 2022

Spend the weekend learning more about the birds, wildlife, and plants of beautiful northern Minnesota. Get ready to click your ruby slippers celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday celebration. June 16, Minneapolis. Sip craft cocktails and sample new brands and spirits at the 10th anniversary event presented by Minnesota Monthly.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Now 14 confirmed tornadoes from Memorial Day in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are now 14 confirmed tornadoes from the Memorial Day storms in Minnesota. Reviews are still ongoing, so that number may change. Douglas County EF-2 (Forada) Todd County EF-1 (Eagle Bend) Plato Tornado EF-1 (McLeod, Carver, & Wright County) Milan to Glenwood Tornado EF-1 (50 mile...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man Found Killed In Senior Living Apartment Building In Dayton’s Bluff Neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say they’re investigating after a man was found dead at a senior living apartment building in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street. Police say someone shot the man, but do not have anyone in custody. They are looking for surveillance video and do not believe the shooting to be random. It’s the 19th homicide in the city so far this year. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
redlakenationnews.com

Seniors prime target of weaker COVID-19 wave in Minnesota

When COVID-19 finally found its way to Worketu Gigesa - after two years of her family protecting her - the infection hit her hard. The 97-year-old was admitted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis this week, despite the circulating strains of coronavirus appearing to cause less severe illness than earlier versions in the pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Judge rules St. Paul vaccine mandate was improperly imposed

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge has ruled the city of St. Paul improperly imposed a COVID vaccine mandate on its unionized employees without negotiating. Judge Leonardo Castro called the mandate an unfair labor practice. He wrote that city officials did what they thought was right in the midst of a pandemic but the mandate was intrusive and it required the employees to give up their bodily autonomy in order to keep their jobs. The unions sued last year. A city spokesperson says the judge’s decision is being reviewed.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy