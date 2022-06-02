ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Experts weigh in after chapels receive warning about Elvis impersonators

Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents at Las Vegas mobile home park ask for more time as park prepares to close. The mobile home park located on North Las Vegas and Nellis boulevard closed...

www.fox5vegas.com

KDWN

LAS VEGAS, NV
Channelocity

news3lv.com

Nevada JobConnect to host week long job fair with multiple hiring events

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Job seekers will now have a chance to choose from multiple positions during a week-long job fair hosted by Nevada JobConnect. The events will be held across various Nevada JobConnect Las Vegas offices starting Monday, June 6, 2022. Companies hiring include:. Legends Attractions. Hiring for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Heavy fire severely damages former Las Vegas gentleman’s club

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The former Crazy Horse Too was set ablaze early Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue workers responded to heavy smoke and flames that could be seen from the roof of the vacant building, which is located at 2476 Industrial Road. As crews...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police respond to homicide near Maryland, Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a Friday evening shooting in the central Las Vegas valley. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Dr. near Maryland and Desert Inn after reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located an adult male...
LAS VEGAS, NV
biznewspost.com

Fiesta Rancho, Texas Station to Stay Shut for Another Year

Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos in North Las Vegas will remain closed for at least another year after getting the required regulatory and city approvals. [Image: Shutterstock.com]. Another extension. Station Casinos has gotten approval from both the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the North Las Vegas City Council to...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Clark County issues weekend dust advisory

Dust advisory in effect for Clark County on Saturday and Sunday. Historic Westside Legacy Park inductions celebrate …. William McCurdy, Sr. inducted at Historic Westside …. Local businesses prepare for Las Vegas Restaurant …. Pa Sen. Race: Dave McCormick concedes to Mehmet Oz …. Elvis weddings in Las Vegas to...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
News Break
963kklz.com

Places To Go, Things To Do In Las Vegas

Looking for something different to do over the weekend here in Las Vegas? Thursday morning, The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to come up with a list of secret “gems” that only locals know about. This meant to think outside the box, checkout the list that The...
LAS VEGAS, NV

