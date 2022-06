(PRLeap.com) Getting a Grip on Character, a new book by Rebecca Short, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Getting a GRIP on CHARACTER is a complete curriculum designed for teachers, parents, grandparents, and anyone who has a role in working with children. Using the metaphor that life is like rock climbing, students learn to get a grip on 7 Handholds of Character (respect, responsibility, courage, honesty, perseverance, trustworthiness, and caring.)

