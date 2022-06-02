ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Breaking: Search for man accused of abducting young son, shooting wife & her mother

By MiCo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRING — AMBER ALERT: Investigators are searching for a 3-month-old boy they...

Texas woman fatally shoots suspected stalker who kicked in front door: Police

A Texas girl shot and killed her suspected stalker after he kicked in her entrance door, police say. The taking footage unfolded remaining Monday night time in Harris County on the Gateway at Ellington residence sophisticated. Houston Police responded to the residences and positioned a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Man Allegedly Killed Himself After Shooting His Wife, Killing Her Mother, and Fleeing with 3-Month-Old Baby Boy

A Texas man is dead and the infant he previously abducted amidst a violent domestic rampage is now safe, law enforcement officers say. Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe, 41, was identified as the suspect in a double shooting incident that left his wife critically injured and her mother dead on Wed., June 1. He has since shot and killed himself, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Two Bodies of Missing Couple

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — On June 5, 2022 at 10:23 am the Roman Forest Police Department received a call reporting human remains located in the wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green, New Caney, Texas. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a body that was in the late stages of decomposition in the wood line near Fairway Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was then contacted to assist with the investigations. A vehicle that is linked to two active missing person cases was located close by, and upon further investigation, a second body of a female was located in the trunk of the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Carjacker breaks woman's arm while stealing vehicle outside NW Harris Co. store

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 68-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint outside a store in northwest Harris County Saturday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Sheriff Gonzalez said a man with a pistol approached the woman outside a Walmart off of FM 529. The man allegedly pushed the woman down, breaking her arm, before driving away in her blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plate JGP-4190.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IMPAIRED DRIVER SENTENCED IN DEATH OF CONROE MAN IN 2018

Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018, Brian Vines and two females were walking along with two bicycles on East Davis when a Kristina Hardin, 27, driving an SUV ran off onto the shoulder and slammed into them. According to one of t…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/impaired-driver-sentenced-in-death-of-conroe-man-in-2018/
CONROE, TX
College Station Police Arrests A Mother And Son On Different Charges And A Man Accused Of Breaking Into An Apartment With The Intent To Commit Another Felony

College Station police officers responding to a 9-1-1 hang up call Wednesday afternoon dealt with two family disputes that resulted in the arrests of a mother and son. According to CSPD arrest reports, officers arrived during an argument between two men. 21 year old Quentin Hargraves told officers he had put a man into a headlock and had squeezed his throat. The arrest reports also stated that Hargraves mother…44 year old Charisma Green…entered her daughter’s home without permission and took two dogs and a television. Green told officers that the dogs were living in poor conditions. Hargraves is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond following his arrest for assault causing bodily injury. Green is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $12,000 dollars following her arrest for burglary of a habitation and misdemeanor theft.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Child Taken in Homicide Found Safe, Suspect is Deceased

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Presse Release: On June 2, at about 12 a.m., detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by the Corsicana Police Department and advised they had Mansa Igbokwe in their care. According to the Corsicana Police Department, a male dropped off the child in a car seat at a local hotel and said he would be right back, but never returned.
3 shot outside nightclub by suspect in U-Haul truck, police say

HOUSTON — Three people were shot after a suspect opened fire outside of a nightclub in southwest Houston, according to HPD. Police say they received calls about a shooting around 4:47 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard. According to Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher, the shooting happened...
HOUSTON, TX
2 men charged in connection to shooting death of man in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to the death of another man who was shot in a northwest Houston neighborhood in February. Gregory Pellum, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Oscar Smith III. Separately, police also arrested Shannon Washington, 42, and was charged with tampering with evidence - human corpse on February 7.
HOUSTON, TX
Friends, family mourn father of four killed in East End hit-and-run

The family of slain Houston cyclist Sajid Barajas is still looking for answers after the 47-year-old father of four was killed on a rare bike ride home early on Memorial Day. Barajas clocked out of his shift at Grocers Supply in south Houston and biked nearly six miles into Magnolia Park, where he was killed. He normally carpooled with a coworker, but that coworker wasn't scheduled to work because of the holiday, his aunt Cristina Islas said. That meant Barajas had to take his bike to and from the warehouse, putting him in a vulnerable position as a cyclist on Houston's notoriously dangerous roadways.
HOUSTON, TX
Police Fatally Shoot Texas Fugitive After Family Of 5 Killed

Texas prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month has been fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says Gonzalo Lopez was killed about 35 south of San Antonio late Thursday. Lopez was thought to be hiding near Centerville, Texas, when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to a weekend cabin near Centerville and found the bodies of one adult and four minors. Authorities say the family was from Houston. Officials say law enforcement officers and Lopez exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

