Breaking: Search for man accused of abducting young son, shooting wife & her mother

College Station police officers responding to a 9-1-1 hang up call Wednesday afternoon dealt with two family disputes that resulted in the arrests of a mother and son. According to CSPD arrest reports, officers arrived during an argument between two men. 21 year old Quentin Hargraves told officers he had put a man into a headlock and had squeezed his throat. The arrest reports also stated that Hargraves mother…44 year old Charisma Green…entered her daughter’s home without permission and took two dogs and a television. Green told officers that the dogs were living in poor conditions. Hargraves is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond following his arrest for assault causing bodily injury. Green is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $12,000 dollars following her arrest for burglary of a habitation and misdemeanor theft.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO