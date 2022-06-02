ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

AMBER ALERT: Man wanted after shooting wife, killing her grandmother before fleeing with 3-month-old son, MCTX says

By MiCo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRING, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a...

Body believed to be missing 19-year-old found in trunk moments after partner’s body was found nearby in New Caney, deputies say

NEW CANEY, Texas – Officials say they have found the bodies of two people who were reported missing last month in a wooded area of New Caney Sunday morning. According to authorities, the initial discovery of one body led authorities to find a 19-year-old’s body in the trunk of a vehicle in Montgomery County. It is believed the two bodies which were found were a couple.
NEW CANEY, TX
Texas Man Allegedly Killed Himself After Shooting His Wife, Killing Her Mother, and Fleeing with 3-Month-Old Baby Boy

A Texas man is dead and the infant he previously abducted amidst a violent domestic rampage is now safe, law enforcement officers say. Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe, 41, was identified as the suspect in a double shooting incident that left his wife critically injured and her mother dead on Wed., June 1. He has since shot and killed himself, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing couple found dead in New Caney, investigators say

NEW CANEY, Texas — Investigators believe two bodies found in New Caney are those of a missing couple. Montgomery County officials said two men were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when they decided to check out a vehicle they thought was abandoned because it had been in the same location for a couple of weeks.
NEW CANEY, TX
Texas woman fatally shoots suspected stalker who kicked in front door: Police

A Texas girl shot and killed her suspected stalker after he kicked in her entrance door, police say. The taking footage unfolded remaining Monday night time in Harris County on the Gateway at Ellington residence sophisticated. Houston Police responded to the residences and positioned a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Two Bodies of Missing Couple

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — On June 5, 2022 at 10:23 am the Roman Forest Police Department received a call reporting human remains located in the wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green, New Caney, Texas. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a body that was in the late stages of decomposition in the wood line near Fairway Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was then contacted to assist with the investigations. A vehicle that is linked to two active missing person cases was located close by, and upon further investigation, a second body of a female was located in the trunk of the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
3 shot outside nightclub by suspect in U-Haul truck, police say

HOUSTON — Three people were shot after a suspect opened fire outside of a nightclub in southwest Houston, according to HPD. Police say they received calls about a shooting around 4:47 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard. According to Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher, the shooting happened...
HOUSTON, TX
Child Taken in Homicide Found Safe, Suspect is Deceased

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Presse Release: On June 2, at about 12 a.m., detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by the Corsicana Police Department and advised they had Mansa Igbokwe in their care. According to the Corsicana Police Department, a male dropped off the child in a car seat at a local hotel and said he would be right back, but never returned.
Police investigate deadly shooting of man in southwest Houston

Police are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting of a man in southwest Houston early Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Beechnut and Club Creek. When authorities arrived, they found a wounded man who told them he had been shot. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
Police Fatally Shoot Texas Fugitive After Family Of 5 Killed

Texas prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month has been fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says Gonzalo Lopez was killed about 35 south of San Antonio late Thursday. Lopez was thought to be hiding near Centerville, Texas, when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to a weekend cabin near Centerville and found the bodies of one adult and four minors. Authorities say the family was from Houston. Officials say law enforcement officers and Lopez exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Public Safety
Man barricades himself inside Alvin home following shooting, authorities say

Authorities in Alvin are investigating after a man barricaded himself in a home following a reported shooting Thursday morning. According to Alvin police, a man with a gunshot wound walked into the lobby at the Alvin Police Department at around 8:30 a.m. He was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
ALVIN, TX
Friends, family mourn father of four killed in East End hit-and-run

The family of slain Houston cyclist Sajid Barajas is still looking for answers after the 47-year-old father of four was killed on a rare bike ride home early on Memorial Day. Barajas clocked out of his shift at Grocers Supply in south Houston and biked nearly six miles into Magnolia Park, where he was killed. He normally carpooled with a coworker, but that coworker wasn't scheduled to work because of the holiday, his aunt Cristina Islas said. That meant Barajas had to take his bike to and from the warehouse, putting him in a vulnerable position as a cyclist on Houston's notoriously dangerous roadways.
HOUSTON, TX

