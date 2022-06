On Thursday evening around 8:15 p.m., a unique group of people converged on the City of Brownfield traveling to Roswell NM to take a picture with an alien. The group that came through town, and some stopped to refuel, is from the Buffalo Gap Texas (Abilene area) called the Buffalo Run Adventure Challenge. This event is a “wacky road rally” involving over 25 vehicles who will run to the Four Corners and back again. The main purpose of the challenge is a fundraiser for a special needs camp in Buffalo Gap.

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO