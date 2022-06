SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- The Warriors bounced back in a big way Sunday evening as they beat the Boston Celtics 107-88.Confetti rained down on Dubs fans as they celebrated the team's much-needed comeback win. "They had us down, they thought we weren't going to come in strong, they want us to win Game 1 but we needed that L to bounce back. Hey, look we finished business and we're going to continue to finish! Hey we believe, y'all remember the phrase!" said fan Robert Bostick of San Francisco.Bay Area icon and rapper E-40 has been a constant at Warriors games. He's...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO