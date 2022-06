Tom Cruise’s new film Top Gun: Maverick has broken another record at the domestic box office in its second week of release.After earning an estimated $151m (£119m) in North America for the four-day Memorial Day weekend, the film took in another $85m (£68m) in its second week, including $25m (£20m) on Friday 3 June.This weekend’s earnings bring Joseph Kosinski’s new film’s income to approximately $290m (£232m) by end of Sunday (5 June).The action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot confronting the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in...

MOVIES ・ 34 MINUTES AGO