ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Journalist detained in China denied calls, partner says

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JR43f_0fxqnMcY00
1 of 2

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian partner of a journalist who has been detained in China for nearly two years said Thursday she is being denied the chance to speak with her family and consular staff, and her health is declining due to a poor prison diet.

Journalist Cheng Lei, an Australian who was born in China, was detained in August 2020 on charges of suspicion of sharing state secrets. In March, she was tried in Beijing, but Australian diplomats weren’t allowed inside the courtroom.

Since the trial, Chinese authorities have deferred announcing a verdict. Cheng, 46, had worked as a business journalist for Chinese state broadcaster China Global Television Network.

Speaking about the case publicly for the first time in an interview with Australia’s Sky News, Cheng’s partner Nick Coyle said he was worried “big time” for her health and about the lack of access she was getting to her family and Australian consular staff.

Coyle told Sky News that her regular 30-minute consular video meetings have been suspended indefinitely, apparently due to China’s tough coronavirus restrictions.

“I find that just totally unacceptable,” Coyle said. “These monthly consular visits have literally been what’s kept her going for 20 months.”

“She’s been able to make no phone calls with anybody. She’s had maybe three visits from her lawyer, just to prepare for the trial,” Coyle said. “She’s had not one phone call with family, with her children. Nothing. Nada.”

Cheng is the mother of two children who live in Australia, and her parents also live in Australia.

Coyle worked as chief executive of the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce in Beijing before leaving China due to fears he had for his safety.

Coyle said Cheng had some health issues and her condition had declined since she had been detained and fed a poor and inadequate diet. He said she once joked with him that his Starbucks coffee cost more than a week’s worth of her food.

“Fortunately, we’re dealing with about the strongest person I know, mentally, emotionally, but there have been really difficult health challenges along the way,” Coyle told Sky News.

Coyle said he still has no idea what Cheng is supposed to have done wrong. He said she wasn’t even that interested in politics, instead focusing on business.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me,” he said. “It never has.”

Her detention came during a time of deteriorating diplomatic relations between China and Australia.

At Cheng’s trial in March, Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher told reporters outside the court that he’d been told he couldn’t attend because the trial involved state secrets.

“This is deeply concerning, unsatisfactory and very regrettable,” Fletcher said at the time. “We can have no confidence in the validity of the process which is conducted in secret.”

Australia would continue to advocate for Cheng’s rights and interests in accordance with the consular agreement between China and Australia, Fletcher said at the time.

After the trial, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the verdict would be announced at an unspecified later date. Wang said that because the trial involved state secrets it was held in closed session, but Cheng and her defense lawyer had been present.

China does not recognize dual citizenship and Chinese-born defendants are often not afforded the same treatment as other foreign nationals, particularly when facing espionage charges.

Born in China, Cheng graduated from the University of Queensland. She worked as an accountant and financial analyst in Australia before moving to China in 2001, where she has worked since as a journalist.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

China says warned U.S. warship as it transited Taiwan Strait

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - China's military said on Wednesday that it had monitored and warned a U.S. warship that had sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a mission that happened shortly after China carried out drills near the island. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the guided-missile cruiser USS...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheng Lei
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Nationals#Ap#Australian#Chinese#Sky News
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
China
AFP

Marcos Jr says Philippines to uphold South China Sea ruling

Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Thursday he would uphold an international ruling against Beijing over the disputed South China Sea, insisting he would not let China trample on Manila's maritime rights. The South China Sea was a key obstacle in Manila's ties with Beijing and needed to be resolved, said Chester Cabalza of the Manila-based think tank International Development and Security Cooperation.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chinese fighter jet intercepts Australian surveillance plane with a 'dangerous manoeuvre' that could have downed the spy plane as tensions mount over Taiwan

Australia's defence minister and prime minister have raised concerns with China about a 'very dangerous' mid-air incident in the South China Sea. It was announced on Sunday that an Australian spy plane was intercepted by a Chinese fighter jet while conducting surveillance on May 26. Minister for Defence Richard Marles...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

932K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy