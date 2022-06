VEEDERSBURG — This season for Fountain Central girls tennis will go down in history as one of the best. A 16-2 overall record, WRC Champions, the first sectional title since 2017 and most of all FC had fun doing it all. Senior Lillie Fishero was the leader of the Mustangs successful season. The No. 1 singles player finished her season with a 22-1 overall record with her only loss coming in the Regional Semi-Final. Fishero was named the Bi-County singles champion and made first-team All-WRC along with the team accolades that she helped the Mustangs accomplish.

