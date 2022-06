Every year, fewer than 250 high school students across the country are selected as U.S Presidential Scholars, one of the most prestigious academic honors available. From the state of Illinois in 2022, five graduating seniors were chosen as Presidential Scholars, four were from Naperville and three were from Waubonsie Valley High School. In addition to excelling in the classroom and holding leadership positions in school clubs and in the community, Rishi Patel, Piya Shah and Jaisnav Rajesh were all varsity athletes in their time at Waubonsie.

