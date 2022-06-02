ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key News Network

Deputies Investigate Threat at Canyon High School

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Canyon Country, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a written threat to Canyon High School found in a bathroom stall at the school on Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022. The school is located on the 19300 block of West Nadal Street in the Canyon Country neighborhood of the city of Santa Clarita.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXa49_0fxqk7dx00
Oscar Sol / KNN

Canyon High School Principal Shellie Holcombe posted an “Important Safety Message” on the school’s website regarding the threat and said a student reported some graffiti found in a bathroom stall referencing June 2, and threatening the school. As soon as the graffiti was discovered, the administrators investigated and called in law enforcement to assist, according to the principal’s message.

Due to the threat, classes were cancelled for Thursday, June 2, the last day of school, along with all on-campus athletic and extracurricular activities. The high school will be conducting the final exam online. The principal’s message stated that graduation rehearsal and graduation will continue as planned.

Holcombe said they were able to act quickly due to the fact that someone “saw something and said something.”

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

Related
Key News Network

Trespassing Suspect Arrested in Stevenson Ranch

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Deputies from Newhall responded to a scene at Pico Canyon and Marriott Way in the unincorporated community of Stevenson Ranch for a Black male who was described as a trespassing suspect at the Arco station around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Motorcycle crash claimed the life of an off-duty Whittier police officer

Whittier, California – An off-duty officer with the Whittier Police Department was killed in a motorcycle accident that took place on Saturday near Lynwood. Crews were sent to Martin Luther King Boulevard and Beechwood Avenue after receiving a report of a crash at approximately 3:32 p.m. The report said a man was lying on the ground while the motorcycle was caught in flames.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Canyon#School Principal#Canyon High School#Photojournalist Knn
Santa Clarita Radio

Overturned Vehicle Crash Down Canyon Country Embankment Hospitalizes Two

A vehicle crashed down the embankment behind the Canyon Country Vallarta Supermarket on Saturday, landing on its left side and temporarily trapping two occupants in the wreckage. Around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of an expanded traffic collision with persons trapped, possibly requiring a technical rescue, on Shangri...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

1 Male, 1 Female Wounded in Long Beach Shooting

Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims were found shot Friday night, June 3, when Long Beach Police Department officers and firefighters responded to a report of a shooting just around 10:56 p.m. on the 1600 east block of 14th Street in the city of Long Beach. One male...
foxla.com

LA Sheriff's race: 8 candidates look to unseat Villanueva as LA County Sheriff

LOS ANGELES - The top spot in Los Angeles County law enforcement is up for grabs this election season, with incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva facing eight opponents in his re-election campaign. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is the largest sheriff's department in the world, according to the department, with the sheriff overseeing about 18,000 employees.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspect injured in deputy involved shooting in Lancaster

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a deputy involved shooting that left a suspect wounded in Lancaster. The incident unfolded just after 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. Avenue J. It was there that authorities responded and the shooting unfolded. The suspect was struck and transported to a hospital in unknown condition. No deputies were injured. The incident remains under investigation.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Detectives Seek Public’s Help Locating Identity Theft Suspects

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help identifying identity theft suspects. Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday April 21, the pictured suspects purchased. approximately $500 worth of merchandise at a business at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall utilizing a stolen credit card,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Suspect in Encino hospital stabbing identified by police

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified the man suspected of stabbing multiple people inside Encino Hospital Medical Center Friday afternoon. Police say 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani stabbed two nurses and a doctor inside the hospital, which is located at 16237 Ventura Blvd. Amirsoleymani was arrested Friday evening after barricading himself inside a room in the […]
foxla.com

1 dead in Covina liquor store shooting

COVINA, Calif. - A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally wounding a man inside a liquor store in Covina, authorities said Sunday. A person of interest was taken into custody Saturday by Covina police officers. He was later identified as Luis Gonzalez, of West Covina, who was arrested on suspicion of murder.
COVINA, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
715
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy