Deputies Investigate Threat at Canyon High School

Canyon Country, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a written threat to Canyon High School found in a bathroom stall at the school on Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022. The school is located on the 19300 block of West Nadal Street in the Canyon Country neighborhood of the city of Santa Clarita.

Canyon High School Principal Shellie Holcombe posted an “Important Safety Message” on the school’s website regarding the threat and said a student reported some graffiti found in a bathroom stall referencing June 2, and threatening the school. As soon as the graffiti was discovered, the administrators investigated and called in law enforcement to assist, according to the principal’s message.

Due to the threat, classes were cancelled for Thursday, June 2, the last day of school, along with all on-campus athletic and extracurricular activities. The high school will be conducting the final exam online. The principal’s message stated that graduation rehearsal and graduation will continue as planned.

Holcombe said they were able to act quickly due to the fact that someone “saw something and said something.”

