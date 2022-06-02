Four Crusader baseballers named All-State

Grace Christian School’s baseball team played the 2022 season on a mission. There was only one satisfactory outcome for the Crusaders after coming up one victory short of a state championship the year before.

The team rang up a 22-3 record, going undefeated against NCISAA 1A teams all season long. Grace dominated the regular season, opening 15-0 before losing three games to larger schools, and then won its final seven, including sweeping the state championship series from Lawrence Academy to take the state championship.

