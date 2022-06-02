ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crumbl Cookies Coming to Culver City

By Juliet Lemar
westsidetoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCulver City is getting a new location of Crumbl Cookies soon as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The Culver City location will be located at 3810 Midway Avenue. The chain is known for...

westsidetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

This is the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, study says

A new study analyzing the popularity of fast food restaurants in 30 of the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas has identified the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of. Five Guys claims the top spot as the most popular fast food chain in the Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
westobserver.com

Op-Ed: My grandmother opened a restaurant in Echo Park in 1951. The rest is history

Stand in front of 1822 Sunset Blvd., and you’ll see the old sign for the Nayarit restaurant, but where a banner below used to proclaim “authentic Mexican dining,” there’s a marquee advertising upcoming shows at the Echo nightclub. It’s a typical L.A. palimpsest — one history layered over traces of another — and the earlier one is worth knowing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Area#Ice Cream#Utah#Milk Chocolate#Chocolate Chips#Food Drink#Restaurants#Toddrickallen Com#Westside
nypressnews.com

Goodbye gas grills?

After the City of Los Angeles passed a motion to potentially ban most gas appliances by 2023, local eateries think that could be bad for business. CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [6-5-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 5) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. June gloom aside, hope you enjoy the day. Things To Do For Sunday. SmorgasBURGER -> This Sunday, Smorgasburg will host the first ever,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

1930s Apartment to Be Replaced by Five-Story Building in Pico-Robertson

Horner Street building would be replaced by five-story apartment. A 1930s apartment in Pico-Robertson is slated to be replaced by a five-story building. There is a plan to redevelop the site where a 1930s-era apartment building now stands near the intersection of Pico and La Cienega boulevards as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The application was submitted in early May to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Harley Laguna Beach to close doors in July

Harley Laguna Beach will wind down July 1 after nearly four years, Chef Greg Daniels said in a statement Saturday. In an Instagram post, Daniels announced that he won’t renew the lease for 370 Glenneyre St., ending a four-year run in Downtown Laguna. Daniels bought the restaurant in September 2018 from fellow Chef Ryan Adams, who previously operated it as Three Seventy Common Kitchen+Drink for many years.
KABC

Taking Some Hits On the PR Front, Disneyland Giving Californian’s A Break With Summer Discounted Tickets

(Anaheim, CA) — Disneyland is giving California residents a break this summer. On Tuesday, officials for “The Happiest Place On Earth” announced that it will offer discounted tickets to Californians. A daily pass would start as low as 83 dollars per person, with a three day pass costing just under two-hundred-and-50 bucks. Those living in the area can grab tickets now, while Northern California residents can start buying discounted passes on June 7th. The promotion is good on select dates from June 13th through September 15th.
ANAHEIM, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Amazon Fresh Opens Third OC Location

Amazon.com Inc. announced it has opened an Amazon Fresh location in Huntington Beach, marking the company’s third grocery store in Orange County. The store is also the company’s 15th in Southern California. Unlike its Irvine and Fullerton stores, the Huntington Beach location will feature the company’s “Just Walk...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
easyreadernews.com

Los Angeles pair rob Ulta Beauty, latest in a string

Two young suspects who allegedly robbed a beauty supply store in the South Bay Galleria Sunday were taken into custody the same day near downtown Los Angeles, police said. The robbery occurred just after 2 p.m. when the two 18-year-olds walked into Ulta Beauty and left with an estimated $6,700 worth of merchandise in black trash bags.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy