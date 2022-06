Your WYSO Evening News Update for June 2, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) — The GOP-dominated Ohio Senate has overwhelmingly passed a Republican-backed bill that seeks to set training requirements for districts that want to allow teachers, staff and volunteers to be armed in school buildings. The bill comes a week after 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in locked classrooms in an elementary school in Texas, with armed law enforcement officers standing outside.

