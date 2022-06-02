ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I just laugh at most basketball fans thinking Carmelo Anthony is better than Draymond” Colin Cowherd believes influence of Draymond Green on Warriors’ dynasty cannot be underestimated

By Kunal Chawda
Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd sparked the Golden State Warriors team just before the NBA Finals showdown begins. He encouraged one of his favorite veterans, Draymond Green and jotted down his influence on the Warriors dynasty. The sports media personality on his famous show – The Herd with Colin Cowherd discussed his...

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
