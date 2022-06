David Schmalz here, thinking about the unexpected turns life can sometimes take, and how the opportunity for surprise always remains possible. That’s because I was recently talking with a source from a cover story I wrote in 2016 about Monterey Downs (the failed proposed mega-development in Seaside on the former Fort Ord that called for razing an oak woodland to build single-family homes) and he mentioned that his biological family members tracked him down in February 2021, in part because of information contained in my 2016 story.

