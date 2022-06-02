ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Angela Marinucci resentenced for her role in Jennifer Daugherty's death in 2010

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ao3cg_0fxqgvpA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ClLwi_0fxqgvpA00
Angela Marinucci eligible for parole in 2070 for torture death of Jennifer Daughtery 00:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge resentenced the youngest member of the so-called 'Greensburg Six' to a new sentence of 60 years to life in prison.

Angela Marinucci is now 29 years old and could be eligible for parole when she's 78.

She was originally sentenced to life in prison without parole for her role in the death of Jennifer Daugherty.

Marinucci and five others tortured and killed Daugherty back in 2010.

Prosecutors said Marinucci's age was the only thing that prevented them from seeking the death penalty against her.

She was 17 years old at the time of the crime.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert joining FBI after retirement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Retiring Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert is joining the FBI. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Schubert told his staff he'd be taking a position at the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services headquarters in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Schubert announced his retirement at the end of May, with his last day scheduled for July 1. In his 29 years with the bureau, he served as a patrolman, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, commander, assistant chief and acting chief before being named chief in 2017.Since Gainey became mayor, many had questioned whether Schubert would stay on as chief. Gainey ran on a platform of police reform, and his transition report had called for new leadership in the police bureau. Tom Stangrecki will become the interim police chief on July 2.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Homicide charges dropped against Churchill man accused in 2021 Parkway East shooting

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Charges against a Churchill man who was accused in the shooting death of a woman on the Parkway East last year have been dropped. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, charges filed against 35-year-old Leroy Eugene Irvin Jr. in the death of 24-year-old Jasmine Guest were dismissed at a preliminary hearing before Castle Shannon Magisterial Judge David Barton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Prison#Pittsburgh#Violent Crime#Kdka#Greensburg Six
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police say anger over a relationship led to murder-suicide in Fayette

Two men were killed Friday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide, according to state police at Uniontown. The victims were identified as Brian Coll, 55, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene of the shooting along Atlas Road at about 3 p.m., and Craig Rishel, who was found later in his vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman shot in Stowe Township; suspect detained

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in Stowe Township Sunday night. County police said first responders found a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm after dispatchers got a call about a shooting just before 9 p.m. on 13th Street. The woman was taken to a hospital and police said she's expected to survive. A man who police called a suspect was detained at the scene. Police said they're working with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office to determine culpability. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'MAD DADS' Aim to decrease gun violence in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One organization is doing its part to help curb gun violence in the region. The group "MAD DADS" spent their Saturday in the Hill District recruiting new members and helping spread their message. They had conversations over a cookout with burgers, games, and more. "What we're trying to let them know, first of all, is that there are people that care about them and we're trying to bring more people into our organization, the more people we have, the more places we can be, the more things that we can do," said Leonard Carter. "We're trying to be more visible so we have opportunities to meet more people."The group is also recruiting in neighborhoods like Wilkinsburg, East Hills, and Homewood. Earlier this year, we highlighted MAD DADS on KD Sunday Spotlight and the work they're doing. You also can learn more about their efforts and sign up on the MAD DADS website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man kills man in relationship with ex-wife, takes his own life in Fayette County

HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man shot and killed another man in a relationship with his ex-wife before taking his own life in Fayette County Friday, police said. Police released new details Saturday about the apparent murder-suicide in Hopwood, identifying 55-year-old Brian Coll as the victim and 50-year-old Craig Rishel as the shooter. According to police, Rishel was "distraught and angry" that Coll was in a relationship with his ex-wife. Police said Rishel went to George R. Smalley Company where Coll worked, found him in the parking lot and shot him multiple times. Rishel tried to get into the business where his ex-wife also worked, but police said he couldn't get in and left the scene. Coll was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Troopers said they found Rishel next to his vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they found him with two guns and multiple handwritten notes explaining his actions.  
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County

HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County.Police were called Friday to Hopwood around 3 p.m. A large police presence has formed on Atlas Road.Police said the victim was outside George R. Smalley Company when he was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Law enforcement later found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The relationship between the victim and the suspect is not known at this time. A motive is also not clear at this time. Police said there is no threat to the public. Both the victim and the suspect have not been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
Lavinia Thompson

Step-mother from Everett charged with homicide of 3-year-old

A 31-year-old woman from Everett, PA, has been charged with homicide following the death of a 3-year-old boy, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. At about 9:16 p.m. on May 28, police responded to a call from Chelsea Renae Cooley, who told them the toddler was choking on baby wipes. The report says the child was airlifted to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he died on May 29 at 4 p.m.
EVERETT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Passavant nurse admits to stealing painkillers from patients

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A nurse is being charged with stealing painkillers from patients. Crystal Miller of Aliquippa worked at UPMC Passavant in Cranberry Township.According to the Butler Eagle, coworkers found syringes and blood on the floor of a staff bathroom before finding Miller. They found Miller in a lethargic state and she nearly fell out of her chair. Police said she admitted to stealing the medication and covered it up by filling syringes with saline instead.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of man who died in Allegheny County Jail demands change

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a man who died in the Allegheny County Jail is demanding change. Gerald Thomas died in March, but according to his family, he should not have been in jail because his charges were dropped.  Thomas' family spoke on the steps of the City-County building on Thursday. They said Judge Anthony Mariani is to blame for why their loved one is no longer here.  "I have lost more than anyone can ever repair or replace," Thomas' mother, Juana Saunders, said.  According to Thomas' family, Mariani put Thomas back in jail even after the charges were dropped....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man killed walking along Parkway East

A Clairton man was killed early Sunday morning when he was hit by a vehicle while walking along the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner reported. The victim, Zaonte Lonee Davis, 24, was hit by a vehicle at about 2:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway and pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m., the medical examiner said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homer City man charged with raping child in Indiana County

A Homer City man is charged with rape of a child and more than a dozen related offenses in Indiana County. David Gene Crawford, Jr., 46, was arraigned Friday on 10 felony counts and four misdemeanor counts after he was taken into custody by state police. The charges in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A New Kensington deacon has been ordained by the Diocese of Greensburg

A deacon who was born and raised in New Kensington was ordained into the priesthood Saturday. The Ordination Mass for the Rev. Christopher J. Pujol took place at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. “Looking back, it seems like those six years (in seminary) have flown by, and to see all...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy