Rolling Stones play ‘Out of Time’ live for first time to kick off European tour

MADRID, Spain — The Rolling Stones dug deep into their playlist to kick off their European tour, dusting off a song they recorded 56 years ago and never played live.

The iconic band was making its first appearance in Europe since drummer Charlie Watts died Aug. 24, 2021, at the age of 80.

The Stones launched their 60th-anniversary tour at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, and played “Out of Time,” a song from the band’s 1966 British album, “Aftermath,” Rolling Stone reported.

The song was later popularized by Chris Farlowe’s 1966 cover version, which was produced by Stones lead singer Mick Jagger, Deadline reported. The song, which featured Jimmy Page on guitar, reached No. 1 on the British charts in 1966, Variety reported.

In 1975, a Stones version of the song was released as a single from a demo on the “Metamorphosis” compilation album released by their former manager, Allen Klein, after the band was out from under his thumb, the entertainment site reported.

The rest of the Stones’ playlist was similar to what the group played in the U.S. last year, Rolling Stone reported. That included hits such as “Beast of Burden” and “Street Fighting Man” with lesser-known songs like “Sad Sad Sad” and “Slipping Away.”

The Stones’ tour continues on June 5 in Munich, Germany before ending in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 31.

