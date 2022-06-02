Decatur police record 28 alcohol-related arrests over holiday weekend

The number of alcohol-related arrests in Morgan County over Memorial Day weekend were double last year's, with at least 33 such arrests Saturday through Monday, including 28 in Decatur, according to jail records.

Records indicate the Decatur Police Department made 11 driving under the influence arrests, 12 open container in vehicle arrests and five public intoxication arrests over the long weekend. Jail records indicate the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office made three DUI arrests and charged two with public intoxication.

Last year’s Memorial Day weekend alcohol-related arrests in Morgan County totaled 17 including five DUIs, according to jail records. Decatur reported three of those DUIs.

On Monday — Memorial Day — this year, Decatur police reported three DUIs, seven open container and one public intoxication violation. Last year on Memorial Day, Decatur police arrested one person for DUI, one for open container and four for public intoxication, according to the department.

Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the number of arrests over the holiday weekend was up from normal weekends. She said no DUI checkpoint was set up in the city.

The Alabama Jubilee drew tens of thousands of visitors to Point Mallard Park during the weekend, but she said she didn’t know if any of those arrested were festivalgoers.

“The calls were scattered around town,” she said. “There was a large influx of people in town over the weekend mixed with the beautiful weather we had. People were outside celebrating. Apparently, some didn’t make the best decisions and were drinking and driving.”

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said his office worked with other agencies in an effort to keep the roads safe.

“We traditionally see an uptick in alcohol-related incidents around Memorial Day as it is the unofficial kickoff to summer,” Swafford said. “Each year we partner with area agencies and utilize checkpoints and additional patrols to keep the roadways safe.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported no alcohol-related fatalities on the roads or waterways in Morgan, Limestone or Lawrence counties. Troopers investigated four traffic deaths and three drownings across the state from 12:01 a.m. Friday to midnight Monday.

Trooper Brandon Bailey said the ALEA highway patrol division charged 34 motorists with DUI during the weekend. He said he did not have a breakdown of where the arrests were made.

“We had additional patrols in certain areas including north Alabama and I know we didn’t have any DUI-related fatalities in the area," Bailey said. "I’m encouraged by that fact. Drinking and driving is never good. People need to think before they get behind the wheel after they’ve been drinking.”

--

Bonding operations busy

Danny Kelso, chief of the Morgan County Rescue Squad, said his unit had no calls related to alcohol, but added the presence of the squad’s four river patrols could have curtailed alcohol consumption.

“Anytime boaters see law enforcement and the Rescue Squad on the water, I would think that would deter them from drinking,” he said. “Also, I didn’t see as many boaters on the river as I expected this weekend, maybe because of high gas prices.”

Court records show 13 Morgan County boaters received citations during the weekend, mostly for operating unregistered vessels, boating without a license or lack of a personal flotation device. No boating while intoxicated arrests were made.

One bondsman in Decatur said the arrest numbers were up for the holiday weekend compared to an average weekend.

Garret Taylor, owner of CJ’s Professional Bail Bonding in Decatur, said his company handled eight of the reported alcohol-related arrests, mostly DUIs. He said most of the arrests didn’t require service from bonding companies for defendants to be released. He said he sees more DUI arrests on the Memorial Day weekend than the New Year’s weekend. He said most weekends, his company works two or three DUI bond-outs.

“Holiday weekend arrests are always busy for us,” he said. “It’s the first weekend of the summer and people are out of school and ready to celebrate. Some of them are boat owners and eager to get out on the water. Traffic overall was up, and (the police) are going to catch more.”

CJ’s General Manager Tina Falkner, who worked in the office during the weekend, credited law enforcement agencies across the area for being vigilant in keeping the roads safe.

“Decatur police were on top of their game,” she said. “I was busy in here all weekend. Holiday weekends are when we see more of this kind of activity.”

Taylor and Falkner said some of the domestic violence and disorderly conduct cases may have involved alcohol, too.

---

Costly arrests

Paul Holland, a defense attorney in Decatur, said lawyers in general see an increase in alcohol-related calls during or shortly after holiday weekends.

“On Memorial Day weekend, like many other holiday weekends, people go out and do things they shouldn’t be doing,” he said. “But on Memorial Day weekend, it’s the beginning of summer, the weather is good, they’re out of school, off work. The only advice I can give is ‘don’t do it.’ If you think you have had too much to drink, don’t get in your car. Call a cab, a friend or Uber for a ride or stay at your friend’s house until you can safely operate the vehicle.”

He said DUIs can get costly. Holland said most defendants needing an attorney first acquire a bondsman.

“Attorneys do see an uptick in cases of DUI and such,” Holland said. “We get calls during the long holiday weekends, but some people don’t realize attorneys have families too and we want to enjoy the weekend with our families.”

First-time DUI offenders in Alabama face up to one year in jail, a fine of $600 to $2,100, or both a fine and jail. They also face a 90-day driver’s license suspension, according to state law.

Kevin Penn said he was not surprised at alcohol-related arrests being up. Sales at his business, Star Beverages on Sixth Avenue, were up 30% for the holiday weekend compared to most weekends.

“We sold more liquor than beer and wine, but beer sales were good, too,” he said. “Cognac and tequila were our top sellers.”

Penn said sales were better last year when the COVID-19 pandemic was more prevalent. He said Memorial Day sales are easily in his top five weekends. “The weekend surrounding Christmas is always our strongest,” he said.

