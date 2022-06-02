ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County sees rise in teens dying from fentanyl

By Rowena Shaddox
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uo2h0_0fxqfNDb00

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — There’s an uptick in fentanyl-related deaths, especially among teens according to Solano County.

Kaydan Ross is a teenager who is among this statistic.

“He’s genuine, he’s loving, he’s happy, he played football, he loved everybody,” said Brenda Steed, Ross’s mother.

Steed’s face lit up when she mentioned her 18-year old son.

“Everything’s so open, there were things that he told me that I really didn’t even want to know,” she laughed.

Ross had taken what he believed were Percocet pills, unfortunately neither he or Steed realized it wasn’t before it was too late.

“So my husband woke me up. I just see my son laying there, unresponsive,” she explained.

Her husband had done CPR even after the paramedics arrived. He was able to get a pulse, but he never woke up.

Janee Benton also lost her daughter to the drug.

“We lost a big piece of us. She genuinely loved everybody. Very loyal to her family and her close friends,” Benton said.

Deezanae Tyo was 16 years old and passed away June 16.

Benten says Tyo, a sophomore from Armijo High School, and Ross were more like cousins than friends.

Two families, who shared the same tragedy.

Fairfield City Councilwoman Catherine Moy said “We’ve lost two precious young people.”

Authorities say it’s a growing tragedy in Solano County.

According to the Solano County Coroner’ Office, there were 37 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021. Between January 1 through April 2022, there were 11 deaths attributed to the substance, not counting Ross and Tyo

“We need to get the word out that one pill can kill. It does. It did in these two cases. We’re losing them horribly. We have to stop it,” said Moy.

Both the moms of Ross and Tyo say that even if you think you know your kids, there are warnings that can include a change in habits, mood or friends.

“For all the young teens out there. If they feel like it will never happen to them, they’re wrong,” said Steed.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for April 25th and both moms will be there to address the problem.

FOX40

FOX40

