ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

GCU expansion forcing mobile home community to find new homes

AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLottery tickets to tour the majestic landmark for the Fall season are now open, and you have until June 15 to put your name in to see the castle. Litchfield Park assistant...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

Temps to increase throughout the week

Police are asking for the public’s help with information after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in Gilbert early Saturday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. New details and police body cam video...
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Homes with pools sell for 30% more, study shows

Arizonans are blessed with warm, sunny weather almost year-round, which is why Arizona ranks as one of the top states in homes with pools per capita. While swim season is just starting in for much of the nation, in Phoenix, 9 months out of the year call for poolside weather with the average temperature hitting 87 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
vnexplorer.net

‘I’m not jumping in after you.’ Man drowns as police watch at Arizona town lake

A 34-year-old man who jumped in Tempe Town Lake to evade police drowned as three officers watched but failed to help, an Arizona police transcript shows. “I’m not jumping in after you,” an officer tells the man in a partial police transcript provided to Arizona’s Family and other news outlets, advising him to swim to a nearby pylon.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Thieves steal golf carts from senior community in north Phoenix

An RN crushed up oral medication and administered it straight to the patient's bloodstream, which killed the patient. New sustainable food program teaching Arizonans how to start their own garden. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mobile, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
City
Litchfield Park, AZ
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Gilbert, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Lifestyle
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting

Highs will slowly increase, reaching 110 by Friday around Phoenix. Police are asking for the public’s help with information after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in Gilbert early Saturday morning. New details and police body cam video released on Tempe Town Lake drowning. Updated: Jun. 4, 2022...
KOLD-TV

Tucson Greyhound Park closing its doors forever

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After nearly eight decades, Tucson Greyhound Park is closing its doors. In a Facebook post, the park said it would cease operations sometime between June 20-30. Live racing ended at the 60-acre facility more than six years ago, and it has only hosted simulcast...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige Peterson
Person
Paige
Person
Vanessa Delgado
12 News

2 people rescued from nearly 20-feet-deep trench in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two men were rescued after being stuck in an 18-feet-deep and 3-feet-wide trench in Glendale, authorities said. Crews with the Glendale Fire Department found two construction site employees at the bottom of the trench Saturday morning. Authorities said the two employees were working in the trench...
GLENDALE, AZ
momcollective.com

10 Must Try Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix

We are so lucky that Phoenix has such an abundance of amazing Mexican restuarants to enjoy. It would be impossible to pick just one favorite, so here are ten must-try Phoenix Mexican restaurants and a few reasons we love them!.  Los Reyes de la Torta: Recommended for a giant menu...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Brazen golf cart thieves target 55-and-older community in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Teri Bariatti is one of the lucky ones. She still has her golf cart, but many of her neighbors do not. Over the past three days, some crooks have been sneaking into the Palm Lake Village, off 32nd Street and Greenway Road in north Phoenix, and riding off with homeowners’ golf carts.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fire rips through home near Phoenix's Camelback Mountain

An RN crushed up oral medication and administered it straight to the patient's bloodstream, which killed the patient. New sustainable food program teaching Arizonans how to start their own garden. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Lawsuits#Gcu#State#Dcs
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Phoenix Shopping Center

DEVELOPING STORY: At least nine people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire broke out at a shopping center in Phoenix. Police say there was a gathering of about 100 people at the strip mall when a fight broke out. When the bullets started flying, a 14-year-old girl was killed.
AZFamily

Hot and breezy weekend ahead for Phoenix area

New sustainable food program teaching Arizonans how to start their own garden. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative Food Business Training Program, free of charge to city residents this summer. Community comes together after shooting kills tribal officer in eastern Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Temps set to warm back up this week around Phoenix

New details and police body cam video released on Tempe Town Lake drowning. Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man drowned after jumping in a lake. Teen girl killed, 8 others hurt in north Phoenix strip mall mass shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Report: Mesa nursing home fined $500 after negligence leads to resident’s death

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A viewer reached out, claiming a nursing home employee’s negligence led to the death of a patient. Arizona’s Family dug in, looking into inspection reports and fines for that Mesa facility — Sante of Mesa. The case was handed over to police, where it stands is unclear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
gilbertsunnews.com

Historic Gilbert home giving way to 10 houses

One of Gilbert’s oldest homes on farmland that once housed peacocks will give way to 10 single-family houses at the northwest corner of Lindsay and Elliot roads. Porchlight Homes will build the “high-quality subdivision” on 3.63 acres, a mile east from the Heritage District, despite opposition from neighbors at the June 1 Gilbert Planning Commission meeting. They raised concerns with more traffic, construction disturbances and losing some of the town’s rural character.
GILBERT, AZ
dailybusinesspost.com

6 Unique things to do in Phoenix

Looking for fun things to do in Phoenix? We all know that phoenix is the gem of Arizona. What would come to your mind first when you think about Phoenix? It may be soaking up the sun at a posh resort or trying any sports activity or a hike somewhere, but Phoenix is much more than that. But if you can drag yourself away from the pool, you’ll find many other exciting things to do in Arizona after booking an Allegiant airlines ticket In this desert city and adjacent towns like Mesa, Scottsdale, and Gilbert–including some of the state’s most unusual and entertaining pastimes. Here we have selected the best things to try in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Several homes in Tucson area suffer unexplained roof damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several homes on the northwest side suffered unexplained roof damage on Friday, June 3. According to homeowner Marco Tellez, it happened in a neighborhood near Old Father and Magee around 3 p.m. “I was sitting on my couch about (and) heard this huge bang...
TUCSON, AZ
restaurantclicks.com

Top 11 Restaurants in Downtown Phoenix

There’s one thing for sure: downtown Phoenix has something for everyone. Whether you love historic districts and cultural attractions, shopping, or taking in entertainment, this area has all that and more. I recently indulged in a Phoenix vacation and I filled my days with all the most popular attractions,...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy