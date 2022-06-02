Dayton hires new fire chief

The Dayton City Council approved the hiring of a new fire chief at its Tuesday, May 24, meeting.

The council also received an update on the recruitment process for a new city administrator.

New fire chief

Last summer, the council accepted the resignation of Jason Mickelson as Dayton Fire Chief. He provided written notice of his retirement, effective Dec. 31. 2021.

The council authorized the city to advertise for the fire chief/fire marshal position. The position would have the person help with daytime fire call response, serve as the fire chief and serve as the fire marshal for the city.

A background check was completed on Gary Hendrickson, who has served as the deputy fire chief for the city of Brooklyn Center since 2015. He was the fire chief for the city of Willmar from 2013 to 2015.

The council hired Hendrickson as the city’s fire chief/fire marshal.

City administrator recruitment process

The council heard from Zach Doud, interim city administrator/finance director, on the two options in the recruitment process for a city administrator.

Earlier this spring, the council decided to look into using an executive recruiter to help hire a new city administrator, and use an outside planning service firm temporarily until a planning director position is created and filled.

“We did receive five RFPs (requests for proposal) back,” Doud said. Those ranged in costs of $10,305 to $26,975.

He said the council could approve one of the proposals. Then the search for a new city administrator could begin, and it would be a four- to six-month process.

There is a second option the council could choose. “[It] was mentioned by Tina [Goodroad] in her original staff report to council,” Doud said. “We could leave myself as the interim city administrator for a six-month time period. There are a few positives to that option. Take a six-month hiatus and see if it’s working with me and save us some money with not going out for those RFPs.”

He added this option would allow the election to take place and see what the City Council looks like after. During this time, the city could post the position and look at applicants.

Doud said if it didn’t work out with him being the interim administrator for those six months, staff could do interviews with potential administrator candidates.

Councilor David Fashant said he felt there was value in bringing in a consultant recruiter. “We are changing the position,” he said. “Whether it ultimately is administrator only, and then we solve for the planning role later... or it’s a combined position. I think bringing in some expertise people that are in this business has value to us, regardless of what we land on for a solution.”

Councilor Julie Gustafson agreed, but wanted more time to look over the proposals that were received. Mayor Dennis Fisher agreed and wanted to get a list of the duties of city staff members.

The council decided to look at the roles of city staff and look over the proposal for a decision at a future meeting.