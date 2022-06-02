ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, MN

Dayton hires new fire chief

By Alicia Miller
Press & News
Press & News
 4 days ago

The Dayton City Council approved the hiring of a new fire chief at its Tuesday, May 24, meeting.

The council also received an update on the recruitment process for a new city administrator.

New fire chief

Last summer, the council accepted the resignation of Jason Mickelson as Dayton Fire Chief. He provided written notice of his retirement, effective Dec. 31. 2021.

The council authorized the city to advertise for the fire chief/fire marshal position. The position would have the person help with daytime fire call response, serve as the fire chief and serve as the fire marshal for the city.

A background check was completed on Gary Hendrickson, who has served as the deputy fire chief for the city of Brooklyn Center since 2015. He was the fire chief for the city of Willmar from 2013 to 2015.

The council hired Hendrickson as the city’s fire chief/fire marshal.

City administrator recruitment process

The council heard from Zach Doud, interim city administrator/finance director, on the two options in the recruitment process for a city administrator.

Earlier this spring, the council decided to look into using an executive recruiter to help hire a new city administrator, and use an outside planning service firm temporarily until a planning director position is created and filled.

“We did receive five RFPs (requests for proposal) back,” Doud said. Those ranged in costs of $10,305 to $26,975.

He said the council could approve one of the proposals. Then the search for a new city administrator could begin, and it would be a four- to six-month process.

There is a second option the council could choose. “[It] was mentioned by Tina [Goodroad] in her original staff report to council,” Doud said. “We could leave myself as the interim city administrator for a six-month time period. There are a few positives to that option. Take a six-month hiatus and see if it’s working with me and save us some money with not going out for those RFPs.”

He added this option would allow the election to take place and see what the City Council looks like after. During this time, the city could post the position and look at applicants.

Doud said if it didn’t work out with him being the interim administrator for those six months, staff could do interviews with potential administrator candidates.

Councilor David Fashant said he felt there was value in bringing in a consultant recruiter. “We are changing the position,” he said. “Whether it ultimately is administrator only, and then we solve for the planning role later... or it’s a combined position. I think bringing in some expertise people that are in this business has value to us, regardless of what we land on for a solution.”

Councilor Julie Gustafson agreed, but wanted more time to look over the proposals that were received. Mayor Dennis Fisher agreed and wanted to get a list of the duties of city staff members.

The council decided to look at the roles of city staff and look over the proposal for a decision at a future meeting.

Comments / 0

Related
patriotnewsmn.com

Orrock Township - Ordinance No. 0-20220525

The Town Board for the Town of Orrock, Sherburne County, Minnesota, hereby ordains:. Ordinance No. 0-20121114-1 adopted November 14, 2012, an ordinance regulating mailbox post installation is hereby repealed in its entirety. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publication. Approved and...
CBS Minnesota

Fire Guts Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building

Originally published June 2 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post. Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.” Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived. Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvsc.org

Highway 23 ‘North Gap’ Project Update from Paynesville to Richmond

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has an update on a major construction project on Highway 23 between Paynesville and Richmond. The project is called the ‘North Gap’ and beginning Monday, June 6 a detour of County Road 43 begins. The road will be closed from just north of Fellows Road to Highway 22 as workers replace a culvert.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Willmar, MN
Dayton, MN
Government
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Government
City
Dayton, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
Bring Me The News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
knsiradio.com

Police: Shots Fired in Sartell Sunday Afternoon

(KNSI) – Sartell police are investigating after gunfire rings out on Sunday afternoon. Around 2:30, officers were called to the 400 block of 3rd Street South. Police say no one was hit by the shots. Officers say vehicles and other property were struck. The shooting is currently under investigation....
SARTELL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Retirement#Fire Call#The Dayton City Council#Dayton Fire Chief
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Hilltop, 1 Arrested

HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m. Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition. Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges. The shooting remains under investigation. Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
patriotnewsmn.com

Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Victor Daniel Hernandez Trejo, 27 of No Permanent Address - GM 3rd degree DWI. Nicholas Richard Lehmann, 44 of Stacy, MN 55079 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Gloria Monique Jones, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 2nd degree assault. Brandon Dale Hoffman, 31 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault. Katie Lynn Williams, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Albert Deleon Jr., 50 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Maurice Andrew Meyer, 61 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Enoch B. Kerkulah, 24 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 - MSD domestic assault (2 counts). Dani Lee Priebe, 64 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order. Antwan Markese Kidd, 41 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order, & Anoka Co. warrant. Colton John Boelter, 23 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Linus Wah Segbe, 24 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Matthew Steven Opat, 40 of Monticello, MN 55362 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Alex James Stang, 24 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Brianne Taylor Schueppert, 23 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Michael Don Coulter, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Benton Co., Sherburne Co. & Stearns Co. warrants. Amber Maria Sonntag, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Kanabec Co. warrant. Pedro Martin III, 36 of Litchfield, MN 55355 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jon Ross Swanson, 21 of Pennock, MN 56279 - Kandiyohi Co. warrant. Mohammedek Abdi Muse, 43 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Rachael Lynn Mottl, 28 of Hugo, MN 55038 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Tonya Isabelle Keltner, 46 of Sartell, MN 56377 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Brandon Allen Wirgau, 36 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - McLeod Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Zachary James Hintz, 24 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Raymond John Nicholas, 40 of No Permanent Address - State of North Dakota warrant. Mandy Lynn Herr, 38 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Lawrence Edward Walter McDowell, 34 of Saint Paul, MN 55013 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Shane Lee Jensen, 46 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 - Kandiyohi Co. warrant.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

5 dead in 6 days in St. Croix County, Wisconsin crashes

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday in the town of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. "This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost 5 people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last 6 days," Sheriff Scott Knudson said in a statement.
STAR PRAIRIE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

7 Shot In Minneapolis In A Span Of 10 Hours Thursday

Originally published June 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. “In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said. According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene,...
kfgo.com

Flooding threatens influential environmentalist’s property

MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Two found dead in Medford

Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele has confirmed two people have died in a “suspicious incident” in Medford Friday night. The incident happened around 8:22 p.m. in the 200 block of 1st Street N.W. Thiele said two adults were found dead in the residence. No names have been released...
CBS Minnesota

Man Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park Identified As Musa Sabriye

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye. According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said. On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed. At a press conference,...
WAITE PARK, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Sources: Sen. Omar Fateh misled DFL colleagues about federal perjury case

State Sen. Omar Fateh of Minneapolis misled Senate Democratic leaders about his relationship with a man recently convicted of perjury, according to two DFL sources with knowledge of the conversations. Fateh’s brother-in-law and 2020 campaign volunteer Muse Mohamud Mohamed was convicted of lying to a federal grand jury last month, in a case stemming from a federal investigation into ballot fraud during the DFL 2020 primary.  The post Sources: Sen. Omar Fateh misled DFL colleagues about federal perjury case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Brainerd man hurt in Polk County motorcycle crash

(Fosston, MN) -- A Brainerd man is recovering after crashing his motorcycle in Polk County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 60-year-old Michael Halverson was headed southbound on County Road 4 around 6:43 p.m. when he entered a ditch, then rolled the motorcycle. Halverson was taken to Bagley Hospital...
POLK COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in central Minnesota are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle early Monday. The Waite Park Police Department said officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of County Road 6. They found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” Once the fire department put the flames out, a body was found in the car. Police said the car and body were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable. Police have since identified the victim, though their identity has not been released publicly. Waite Park police, the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.
WAITE PARK, MN
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
112
Followers
162
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy