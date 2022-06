The Philadelphia Police Department will hold a gun buyback event at Lincoln Financial Field from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 6. Everyone who turns in an unloaded firearm to a police officer onsite will receive a $100 gift card funded by the Eagles and the Center for Violence Prevention at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. No questions will be asked and no appointment is needed.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO