Greene County, NC

Christopher Nelson: Spend your summer reading at the library

By Bobby Burns
The Standard
The Standard
 4 days ago

As summer is fast approaching, all of us here at Neuse Regional Libraries want to invite you to participate in our multiple summer reading programs this year.

Our children’s summer reading program has been themed “Choose Your Own Adventure.”

From June 13 until July 29, children age 5 through 12 can take part in six different weeks of in-person activities. Each library will lead activities at different times on different days, and each week’s events will be broken down into six themed “adventures:” Beach, Ocean, Space, Pirate, Art and Time.

Children will receive prizes for each activity that they attend, which will include bracelets, fidget poppers, bubble wands and candy. Participants also will be challenged to read a total of 600 minutes by the last day of the program to earn a $5 gift card from Simply Natural Creamery.

Registration is underway, but programming does not begin until the week of June 13. In order to sign up, go to neuselibrary.readsquared.com and provide an email address to register. You can also register through the ReadSquared app which is available for download on tablets and phones.

We are also once again offering our annual Summer Reading Challenge to our middle and high school students. Greene County Middle School students have the option of choosing from six books: “We Dream of Space” by Erin Entrada Kelly; “A Wish in the Dark” by Christina Soontornvat; “Warrior Dog” by Will Chesney and Joe Layden; “Take Back the Block” by Chrystal D. Giles; “Starfish” by Lisa Fipps; and “Cuba in My Pocket” by Adrianna Cuevas.

Each book will come with a pamphlet that contains information on the program, information about the book and a choice of three book projects to complete (only one is required). Students who complete their projects by Thursday, Sept. 1, will receive a 100-point grade in their ELA class alongside other neat prizes!

Greene Central High School students get to choose from two books: “If There’s No Tomorrow” by Jennifer L. Armentrout and “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei. Students must read the book and sign up for one of our three 90-minute workshops that will be held in our library.

Students who attend one of the workshops held at 1 p.m. Aug. 2, 6 p.m. Aug. 4 or 1 p.m. Aug. 13 will get to participate in a QR-code scavenger hunt and multiple writing activities. Each student who attends and participates in these workshops will receive an automatic perfect score in their English class and will not have to complete the summer reading project at school.

If you want to take part in all of the fun activities offered through the 2022 Summer Reading Program, come out to the Greene County Public Library every Tuesday at 11 a.m. to participate in each week’s events.

We would like to thank Greene County Middle School and Greene Central High School for their continued collaboration.

If you have any questions about any of these programs, you can stop by and speak to one of our staff members at the circulation desk, send us an email at greeneco@neuselibrary.org or give us a phone call at (252) 747-3437. We look forward to seeing all of you soon!

The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
