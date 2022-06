Residents have the opportunity this next week to explore four hidden, beautiful gardens found in the community. After taking a two-year hiatus, The Garden Club of Elizabethtown’s annual tour and more returns June 12. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. and begins at the Brown-Pusey House in downtown Elizabethtown, where participants can view the Cunningham Memorial Garden as well as a miniature garden display, horticulture exhibit, plant sale and boutique.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO