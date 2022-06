PORT NECHES — Football has always been a safe space for Port Neches-Groves lineman Bryce Loftin. The incoming senior lost his stepdad to COVID during the 2021 season. “It was hard, but we had great coaches and a great team,” Loftin said. “Football practices were where I wanted to be when all of that stuff was happening. I was surrounded by great teammates, friends and family. I would show up and get treated normally. It was a family. Nothing was different, and that was how I wanted it to be.”

PORT NECHES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO