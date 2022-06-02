Aestheticstudios by Phuong turns passion into profit with clients feeling their best

All of us experience distractions at one time or another, sometimes even more than we can actually handle. Some of those distractions come from external sources, like a co-worker dropping by to have a word. Other times, we are betrayed by our own brains that try to push ideas to the forefront when we don’t need them yet. In both cases, the simplest and most effective way to get back into the zone is to write down whatever comes to mind or to our attention the moment it arrives. That would, of course, presuppose that you have something to write those thoughts on, something you’ll be sure to be able to retrieve later on when you do need those ideas. That’s where this beautifully minimalist Japanese paper Memo Block comes in, providing a temporary shelter for those itinerant thoughts of yours.

