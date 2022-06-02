ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

Aestheticstudios by Phuong turns passion into profit with clients feeling their best

By Chris Moore
Port Arthur News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEDERLAND — For years Phuong Nguyen has been touting the importance of self care. She encourages people of all ages to take time to invest in themselves and started a business around helping others look and feel their best. In December Nguyen opened Aestheticstudios by Phuong on the...

www.panews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

How Dove’s Marcela Melero Leads Its Cleansing Business by Example

Click here to read the full article. With the world’s focus on hygiene, Dove’s global vice president of cleansing Marcela Melero had her work cut out for her by the pandemic. “I honestly didn’t know what to expect,” she said, “but when COVID[-19] happened, we had a great trajectory.”More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Melero leads Dove’s cleansing business — “the biggest piece of the personal care business,” she said — across all markets. “I’ve always been very fortunate as it’s the jewel of the crown,” she continued. “It’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Nederland, TX
Business
City
Nederland, TX
Inc.com

A Consultant Sent an 'I Quit' Email to 1,400 Shell Employees. It's a Lesson in Emotional Intelligence

'I can no longer work for a company that ignores all the alarms and dismisses the risks of climate change and ecological collapse.'. Those two words appeared in all caps as the subject line of an email sent by safety consultant Caroline Dennett to more than 1,400 employees and contractors of oil and gas company Shell. The email, which Dennett shared on LinkedIn, included her resignation.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC

How companies are shifting their office spend to lure reluctant workers back

As companies navigate having both in-office and at-home workers, the role of the traditional office is being reconsidered. Having less people in an office every day could mean cutting space, but those spaces need to better suit the workforce of today, executives say. How that experience evolves could be the...
TRAVEL
Dr. Colleen Batchelder

Opinion: How to Attract Millennial Customers and Stand Out

Millennial man sitting on couch(Austin Distel/Unplash) If your business isn’t attracting millennial customers, you’re missing out on a lot of potential revenue. This generation is different than any other. And businesses that want to stay afloat need to understand what they want and how to give it to them.
HackerNoon

How Website Accessibility Affects Your Tech Brand’s Reputation and Success

If your website isn't easily accessible by readers with disabilities, you aren't only losing revenue opportunities, but you’re at risk of legal problems. Many retailers from England lost $15.5 billion in 2016 because disabled people couldn't access the products on their sites. Winn-Dixie Stores could have avoided the cost and embarrassment of court litigation if they prioritized accessibility when building their eCommerce website. Gil, a legally blind customer with cerebral palsy, couldn’t access Winn-Dixies’s services.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Ryan Erickson

Using Kata Along the Agile Project Management Path

When I see “Business Transformation,” I admit I immediately think of a company trying to become digital. While this isn’t always the case, it does resemble the path to a significant change, much like a business transformation effort could.
yankodesign.com

This cubic Japanese memo pad is the perfect platform to unleash your creativity on

All of us experience distractions at one time or another, sometimes even more than we can actually handle. Some of those distractions come from external sources, like a co-worker dropping by to have a word. Other times, we are betrayed by our own brains that try to push ideas to the forefront when we don’t need them yet. In both cases, the simplest and most effective way to get back into the zone is to write down whatever comes to mind or to our attention the moment it arrives. That would, of course, presuppose that you have something to write those thoughts on, something you’ll be sure to be able to retrieve later on when you do need those ideas. That’s where this beautifully minimalist Japanese paper Memo Block comes in, providing a temporary shelter for those itinerant thoughts of yours.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy