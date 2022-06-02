ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Shares ‘Alpha Zulu,’ First New Track in Two Years

By Kat Bouza
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Phoenix is offering fans a taste of the group’s forthcoming music with the release of single “Alpha Zulu.” It’s the newest music from the visionary pop group since the 2020 release of “ Identical, ” featured in the Sofia Coppola film On the Rocks .

According to a release, frontman Thomas Mars was inspired to write the track by the phrase “alpha zulu,” which he “heard a pilot repeating over the radio during a turbulent flight in a storm.” The bouncy track oozes with mid 2000s post-disco energy, making it primed for summer party playlists.

The French outfit is currently in the studio working on a full-length follow up to 2017’s Te Amo . (It’s unknown whether “Alpha Zulu” was recorded during these album sessions.)

Phoenix will make several festival appearances before the end of the year, including scheduled sets at Primavera Sound in June and Austin City Limits in October.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Ken Kelly, Artist Who Created Kiss’ ‘Destroyer’ and ‘Love Gun’ Covers, Dead at 76

Click here to read the full article. Ken Kelly, the fantasy artist who created the iconic album covers for Kiss’ Destroyer and Love Gun, has died at the age of 76. No cause of death was announced. Members of Kiss turned to social media Saturday to pay tribute to the veteran comic book artist who painted two of their most memorable images in the Rock Hall-inducted act’s iconography. Gene Simmons tweeted Saturday, “Sad to find out Ken Kelly, who painted our Destroyer album cover passed away. A kind and beloved gentleman. Rest In Peace.” Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss wrote on his website,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drop Groove-Laden Japan-Only Track ‘Nerve Flip’

Click here to read the full article. Red Hot Chili Peppers are delivering more music to fans with the drop of the funky track “Nerve Flip,” originally a Japanese bonus release from the California natives’ latest full-length studio album, Unlimited Love. In true Chili Peppers fashion, the ambling song overflows with esoteric imagery and quizzical, psychedelic-lite lyrics. “Slow down the rivers of time in your mind,” sings frontman Anthony Kiedis. “It’s just a nerve flip to switch when it’s time for the grind.” Unlimited Love — which Rolling Stone said marked a return to the band’s “signature funky-rock beauty” — is the Chili Peppers’...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl Are Reviving Indie-Rock Tradition — And Reimagining It

Click here to read the full article. In cheekiest post-punk form, the first album by Horsegirl, a trio from Chicago, sports a title (Versions of Modern Performance) that sounds like a dry textbook and contains an instrumental titled “The Guitar Is Dead 3.” Even more sardonically, that track is built around solemn piano chords — because, after all, the guitar is dead, right? Not in the revived world of indie, it isn’t. From early Parquet Courts up through Dry Cleaning, Wet Leg, England’s Black Midi, and Amsterdam’s Pip Blom, what was once called college rock back in the day has slithered...
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

King Princess Builds a Dream Mixtape and Uncomfortably Navigates Being Googled

Click here to read the full article. Rolling Stone‘s recent digital cover star King Princess sat down with our Twitch host Charlie Cooper to discuss her new album Hold on Baby, pronouns, and her favorite music during a special “dream mixtape” segment. Kicking off in her traditionally laid-back fashion, King Princess — real name Mikaela Straus — deftly handled the prompts with quick selections including Nicki Minaj’s “Yikes,” Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights,” and Lou Reed’s “Satellite of Love,” the latter a favorite from her vinyl collection as a child.     Straus wryly bemoaned, “I don’t listen to that much music to be honest,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
Rolling Stone

Mark Ronson Shares Amy Winehouse’s ‘Demo Magic’ and Raw Vocals

Click here to read the full article. Mark Ronson is giving fans an inside look at the late Amy Winehouse’s vocal power and his song-making process. On Thursday, Mark Ronson shared videos of the late singer’s raw vocals when recording her iconic song “Back to Black” — from the studio where they recorded it. While stitching a TikTok that used the song as a sound, Ronson shared a step-by-step at what it was like to make the iconic track with the “You Know I’m No Good” songstress. “Amy came to my studio right here and we met for the first time and...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Peter Navarro Calls Contempt Arrest ‘Terrorism’ in Post-Court Meltdown

Click here to read the full article. Peter Navarro, the former Trump trade adviser who has spoken openly about his plans to overturn the 2020 election, was arrested on Friday on charges of contempt of Congress. The indictment came down on Friday as Navarro has refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. The committee voted in March to hold Navarro — along with former Trump communications aide Dan Scavino — in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas. The House of Representatives voted in April to refer the matter to the Justice Department. The two contempt charges filed on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian Calls for Temporary Prison Release of Uvalde Shooting Victim’s Father

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is calling for the temporary prison release of the father of Eliahana Cruz Torres — one of the children killed in the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting — so he can attend her funeral. “Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral,” the reality TV star tweeted with a photo of Eliahana. Kardashian explained that Ellie’s family’s requests to have him temporarily released had been denied since the shooting. Eli Torres is being held...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Thomas Mars
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Bob Dylan
Rolling Stone

How Trump’s Team Conned Susan Collins Into Dooming Roe v. Wade

Click here to read the full article. When the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked, Sen. Susan Collins said she was flabbergasted, deeply troubled, even shocked. After all, soon-to-be-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had promised her in 2018 that Roe was a matter of settled law — despite his deeply conservative track record on abortion. Turns out, Collins wasn’t just wrong about Kavanaugh. She was deliberately manipulated by Trump administration officials — and a future Supreme Court Justice — who viewed her as an easy mark. Two former senior Trump White House officials tell Rolling Stone that the pro-choice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Louie Gohmert Whines That Republicans Aren’t Allowed to Lie to the FBI — Which Is a Felony

Click here to read the full article. Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt of Congress charges for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) wasted no time hustling over to Newsmax to utter an odd complaint, griping that Republicans “can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they’re coming after you.” Gohmert claimed Navarro being taken into custody shows that “we have a two-tiered justice system.” “They’re going to bury you,” Gohmert fretted, similar to his past complaints about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform Zeppelin’s ‘Rock and Roll’ at 2022 Tour Launch

Click here to read the full article. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss kicked off their 2022 Raise the Roof tour Wednesday night at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, New York. It was their first extended set together since the conclusion of the Raising Sand tour in 2009, and they made up for lost time with an long set featuring tunes from both of their collaborative albums like “Rich Woman,” “Fortune Teller,” “Gone Gone Gone,” and “Can’t Let Go.” Early in the night, they broke out a rearranged rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll” that marked their first...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zulu#Alpha#Royalties#On The Rocks#French#Primavera Sound#Rolling Stone Leah Kate
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Doing Backflips Over Johnny Depp Winning His Defamation Case

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, bringing an end to a lengthy trial chock-full of allegations of abuse against both the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Heard. The trial was ugly both inside and outside the courtroom, and, over the course of nearly two months, support for Depp became something of a stand-in for a rejection of the #MeToo movement, as well as of feminism more broadly. Republicans couldn’t resist riding the wave. Here’s the House Judiciary GOP’s Twitter account, posting a GIF of a triumphant Jack...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Republican Pulls Out a Bunch of Guns During Hearing on Curbing Gun Violence

Click here to read the full article. The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday debated recently introduced legislation called the Protecting Our Kids Act, which would prohibit people under 21 years old from buying semiautomatic guns and put restrictions on high capacity magazines, among other things. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who attended the hearing from his home by videoconference, used the opportunity to complain that at least three guns that he owns would be “banned” under the proposed law because lower capacity magazines don’t fit them. He decided to brandish them, too. Everything you need to know about this gun control package: Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Add Abortion to the List of Things Republicans Are Blaming for Uvalde

Click here to read the full article. Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) on Wednesday blamed mass shootings on the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. “When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year,” he said on Columbia, Missouri’s 93.9 The Eagle. “Now, we have two, three, four a week. So, something has happened to our society. I go back to abortion — when we decided it was OK to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.” Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) blames gun violence...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

‘Crimes of the Future’: David Cronenberg Returns to His Sexy, Sticky Body-Horror Past

Click here to read the full article. A man lies sleeping in his bed, tossing and turning. Well, “bed” doesn’t quite describe it: more like an organic cocoon cleaved in half, suspended from the ceiling by stringy, sinewy tentacles. The gent squirming around inside this pituitary gland-like pod is haggard but handsome, silver-maned, eyebrowless; if it weren’t for the matinee-idol jawline, you almost wouldn’t recognize that it’s Viggo Mortensen. “I think the bed needs new software,” he croaks to the female companion adjusting the rubbery extensions feeding into his hands. “It’s not anticipating my pain anymore.” You may have no idea...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

New York Ticket Buyers Know They Get Screwed. Now They’ll Know by How Much

Click here to read the full article. Ticketing companies can’t hide their fees toward the end of a purchase anymore, at least in New York. The state has passed a new bill that will institute two major policies aimed at providing transparency to ticket buyers: Ticket sellers must include fee costs upfront rather than near the end of the buying process, and ticket resellers have to disclose how much they originally paid for the tickets they’re reselling. Also, it will now be illegal to sell tickets that were originally free, and ticketers can’t charge delivery fees on purchases that didn’t require...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

4 Killed in Mass Shooting at Tulsa Hospital Campus

Click here to read the full article. Four people are dead after authorities responded to a mass shooting incident at a Tulsa hospital campus Wednesday evening, according to police, marking the latest in a string of deadly gun-related incidents that left communities across America shaken with grief in recent weeks. In a press conference, Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish told reporters that, in addition to the victims, the gunman — a Black man estimated to be between the ages of 35 to 40 years old — died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Dalgleish revealed the shooter was armed with...
TULSA, OK
Rolling Stone

Prosecutors Are Zeroing in on Steve Bannon for Alleged Border Wall Scam

Click here to read the full article. People in Steve Bannon’s “immediate circle” have received subpoenas in recent weeks requesting that they testify before a New York state grand jury about the former Trump adviser’s fundraising for a private border wall, CNN reported Friday. Bannon was charged for the alleged fraud in 2020, only to be pardoned by Trump before the former president left office. Bannon and three others were accused of defrauding donors to the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding effort, which raked in more than $25 million. Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

No, Kyle Rittenhouse, the Depp-Heard Verdict Shouldn’t Be ‘Fueling’ You

Click here to read the full article. Kyle Rittenhouse is cheering the Depp-Heard verdict on Twitter, saying it’s motivating him to move forward with the various defamation lawsuits he’s been threatening — and fundraising off of — for months. On Friday, he confirmed he’s hired Todd McMurtry, the lawyer already representing Nicholas Sandmann in several defamation cases against major media outlets related to coverage of the Kentucky teen’s 2019 encounter with a Native American protester in Washington. “Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!” Rittenhouse tweeted this week. Other than...
LAW
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy