Phoenix Shares ‘Alpha Zulu,’ First New Track in Two Years

Phoenix is offering fans a taste of the group’s forthcoming music with the release of single “Alpha Zulu.” It’s the newest music from the visionary pop group since the 2020 release of “ Identical, ” featured in the Sofia Coppola film On the Rocks .

According to a release, frontman Thomas Mars was inspired to write the track by the phrase “alpha zulu,” which he “heard a pilot repeating over the radio during a turbulent flight in a storm.” The bouncy track oozes with mid 2000s post-disco energy, making it primed for summer party playlists.

The French outfit is currently in the studio working on a full-length follow up to 2017’s Te Amo . (It’s unknown whether “Alpha Zulu” was recorded during these album sessions.)

Phoenix will make several festival appearances before the end of the year, including scheduled sets at Primavera Sound in June and Austin City Limits in October.