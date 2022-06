Paso Wine Fest is back this May after a two-year hiatus! The much anticipated return of Paso Wine Fest comes with a few new twists, including a change in venue. The most exciting news is that 100 of Paso’s most iconic wineries will be pouring at the 2022 Paso Wine Fest. This includes many sought after and allocated brands whose excitement of Paso Wine Fest’s return has brought them out of the cellar and to the Paso Robles Event Center on Saturday, May 21.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO