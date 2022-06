Texas A&M and TCU have had some wild post-season baseball matchups, and Sunday nights Regional final was no different. A&M fielding issues were the story in the early innings, as three Aggie errors helped the Horned Frogs take a 3-0 lead after 4 innings. The Aggies finally got on the board themselves after two walks and a Ryan Targac single pushed Dylan Rock across the plate, and Austin Bost scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 3-2 after 6. And that’s when things got weird. It was the 7th inning where the A&M bats really woke up, as they put together...

