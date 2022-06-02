ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Woman fights landlord to keep emotional support animal

By Sean DeLancey
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcdVy_0fxqSCOj00

Alexis Correa-Ramirez has lived at the Walnut Estates mobile home park in East Las Vegas for three years with her emotional support dog, Amber, who helps with her severe anxiety and depression.

"She is trained to calm me down if I feel anxiety," said Correa-Ramirez. "She won't leave my side. If she feels I'm having a panic attack, she will jump on my shoulders and she will kiss my nose."

She said the 3-year-old doberman mix helps her cope with several mental health issues brought about by her rough past.

"As a kid I did suffer a lot of trauma. I was raped," she said. "I had domestic violence relationships."

Correa-Ramirez said she was shocked on May 27 when she found a note on her home from new park management giving her 45 days to get rid of Amber despite emotional support animals being federally protected.

She believed the manager, Ivan Leon, has been targeting her after she complained to Walnut Estates owners for comments he'd made about her dog in the past.

"Well of course she feels like she's being targeted," Leon said. "She doesn't follow the rules and regulations. She feels like she wants to be an exception because if she didn't you wouldn't be here talking to me right now."

Leon said Correa-Ramirez has broken multiple rules and community guidelines with Amber including rules excluding doberman breeds, requiring leashes when walking pets, and allowing dogs to bark.

The biggest infraction, Leon said, was a lack of paperwork registering the dog with the office.

Correa-Ramirez said she had registered the dog with previous management.

Leon said Correa-Ramirez failed to produce new documents proving Amber had been covered by insurance in the month he allowed her forcing him to deliver the 45 day notice.

"I have to follow the rules, and I've been doing so," he said. "Some people like me because of it, some people don't."

Walnut Estate's legal team indicated that the case against Correa-Ramirez and Amber would be dropped if she produced proof the dog was insured within the 45 day window.

Comments / 17

Eileen Rex
4d ago

I hope this works out for her. Even people without issues need their pets. Wishing her well.

Reply(3)
17
Susan Kennedy
3d ago

We all know support animals are very important to the health of there persons. she has been living there. She and her pal should remain there. Have a heart.

Reply
3
bluetry35722
3d ago

She's been there 3 years and all if a sudden the landlord wants her out. Sounds like this creep really has it in for her.

Reply
5
Related
Daily Montanan

Lessons from years of reducing violence

NAMI Montana serves Montanans who live with serious mental health conditions and their families.  99.99% of the cases that we work with do not involve violence.  But it is enough of a recurring issue for our organization that we have a specific procedure we recommend for families who have a loved one threatening violence, and […] The post Lessons from years of reducing violence appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

CCSD Police save the day for a local girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The actions of two Clark County School District police officers today will leave an endearing memory for a local girl. According to a social media post from the department, traffic unit officers K. Pinto and C. Lorenco found the girl’s lost blanket. “This little one lost her blanket. Not any blanket. […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Landlord#Emotional Support Animal#Depression#Walnut Estates
Fox5 KVVU

Girl remains in UMC burn unit five months after bus explosion

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has an update on four children rescued from a bus after it exploded. Two had critical burns and so did their father who ran into the flames to save them. Five months later, one girl remains in the hospital at University Medical Center’s Lions Burn Care unit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
963kklz.com

Locals Talk About Their Secret ‘Gems’ Around Las Vegas

Living in here in Las Vegas, a lot of us have those places we love to take family and friends to that you normally wouldn’t visit during your stay. The Mike & Carla Morning Show had their own secret Las Vegas “gems”, but wanted to hear from listeners to create a Top 5 list!
LAS VEGAS, NV
reportwire.org

SYNLawn Southern Nevada Announces Expansion to Reno

RENO, Nev., May 17, 2022 (Newswire.com) SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced that SYNLawn Southern Nevada will now service both the Las Vegas and Reno areas. This expansion comes after years of success in the southern region in installing impressive synthetic grass projects.
RENO, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy