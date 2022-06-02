ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baudette, MN

Family remembers legacy of husband, father after drowning

By Christine Stanwood
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MIgo_0fxqS4QA00

It's difficult for Brock Jonassen to think back to his last conversation with his father, Lorne. The devoted 52-year-old husband, father and grandfather adored his family.

"He would text my mother every morning how beautiful and how gorgeous she was," says Jonassen.

The family made the move from Minnesota to Arizona three years ago.

Lorne also had a passion for the outdoors.

"We would go ride snowmobiles on the weekend, go fishing in the summer,” Jonassen says.

Family tells ABC15 Lorne respected the water and was an experienced swimmer. But what was supposed to be a fun day on Lake Pleasant, took a devastating turn.

Lorne, his wife, daughter, and grandson were boating over Memorial Day Weekend. Family tells ABC15 that at some point, a swimmer’s flag fell off the boat. Lorne swam out to retrieve it but drifted farther and farther away from the boat.

Lorne was eventually submerged underwater. His daughter, Kelsey, jumped off the boat to try to save him and after a tough fight, the family tells ABC15 that Lorne eventually let go.

It was nearly 150 feet deep where Lorne went under. After days of searching, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced his body was found Tuesday night.

Lorne Jonassen is the sixth person to die at Lake Pleasant in the past six weeks . The Jonassen family is now left wondering what to do without him.

"He was just an amazing person. He would have done anything for anybody, especially his family. And it's just terrible to have to deal with this and my mother has to deal with this. My sister and my grandson,” Jonassen says.

Lorne was the breadwinner of the family and because of his unexpected death, the family is struggling financially.

If you feel called to help, we’ve attached resources to help the Jonassen family below:

  • RiverWood Bank in Baudette, Minnesota: Lorne Jonassen Memorial
  • Venmo: @Kelsey-Jonassen

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baudette, MN
County
Maricopa County, AZ
State
Arizona State
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Kelsey, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Northern Arizona man threatened to shoot ex-wife and police: YCSO

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and law enforcement with a gun. The situation reportedly began when Kyle Bomgardner, 27, and his ex-wife had an argument over the best school for their child. During the fight, Bomgardner put a pistol...
12 News

2 people rescued from nearly 20-feet-deep trench in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two men were rescued after being stuck in an 18-feet-deep and 3-feet-wide trench in Glendale, authorities said. Crews with the Glendale Fire Department found two construction site employees at the bottom of the trench Saturday morning. Authorities said the two employees were working in the trench...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox40jackson.com

Phoenix rollover crash leaves 9-year-old girl, 3 others hospitalized

Phoenix firefighters responded to a rollover wreck on Sunday after an SUV and U-Haul truck collided, leaving a 9-year-old girl critically injured and several others hospitalized, fire officials said. The collision happened around 7 a.m. near 20th Street and Jefferson Street, the Phoenix Fire Department said. “Upon arrival crews found...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting; 3 detained after pursuit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
MESA, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX — One person was killed and eight others were injured after a shooting at a Phoenix strip mall early Saturday, authorities said. Update 11:59 p.m. EDT June 4: The deceased, who died from her injuries at an area hospital, has been identified by police as a 14-year-old girl. KSAZ-TV reported.
uktimenews.com

Teenage boy dead after being shot near road in Phoenix

A teenager died after being found with gunshot wounds near a road in the area of ​​13th and Vogel avenues on Friday evening. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight where they found the teenager who had “apparently been shot” near the roadway. The boy...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Man shoots, injures K-9 handler after standoff in Glendale

Edited bodycam footage shows moments leading up to drowning at Tempe Town Lake. Video shows the man, identified as Sean Bickings, telling police he's going for a swim before jumping into the water. Family wants justice for man shot, killed at Mesa apartment complex. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A...
GLENDALE, AZ
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Phoenix Shopping Center

DEVELOPING STORY: At least nine people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire broke out at a shopping center in Phoenix. Police say there was a gathering of about 100 people at the strip mall when a fight broke out. When the bullets started flying, a 14-year-old girl was killed.
kjzz.org

String of deaths at Lake Pleasant unusual, officials say

Six people have died on Lake Pleasant. Five of those victims were not wearing a life vest. Peoria Fire-Medical spokesman Mark Barbee says that this string of deaths was unusual for Lake Pleasant. It’s the largest, most frequently visited lake in Maricopa County. Officials say it warrants additional staff on...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Thieves steal golf carts from senior community in north Phoenix

An RN crushed up oral medication and administered it straight to the patient's bloodstream, which killed the patient. New sustainable food program teaching Arizonans how to start their own garden. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy