Letting agents across the UK have seen the number of available rentals halve, according to new research.Industry body Propertymark surveyed more than 440 letting businesses across 4,000 branches and found that on average agents said available rentals have halved from more than 30 to just 15, the BBC reported.It comes after the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) last month said the number of available properties to rent was edging down as demand from renters increased.Rics said in early March that 63% of property professionals expect rents to rise in the next three months, the highest proportion since its records...

ECONOMY ・ 52 MINUTES AGO