High-A Northwest League Glance

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Brock Townsend allowed one hit over 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, Garret Forrester and Travis Bazzana each hit a home run and Oregon State beat San Diego 12-3 at the Corvallis Regional. Oregon State (46-15) plays the winner a loser-out game between San Diego (37-17) and Vanderbilt later in the day. Forrester hit a two-out, two-run home run in the second to give the Beavers a 6-0 lead. Jake Phennigs (4-0) gave up three runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Angelo Peraza walked to lead off the bottom of the third, Camden Vazquez followed with and RBI triple and the scored on an infield single by Dustin Allen to trim San Diego’s deficit to 6-2. Peraza hit a solo home run for the Toreros in the sixth.

