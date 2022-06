Police in San Jose responded to two fatal shootings over the weekend, the city's 13th and 14th homicides this year. The first was reported about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when officers responded to a shooting in the area of Monterey Road and Rancho Drive in South San Jose. They found a male victim with life-threatening injuries, who later died, San Jose police said on social media.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO