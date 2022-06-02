ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Mexican man wanted for sexual assault of a child in Colorado arrested at Texas border crossing

By Fernie Ortiz
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Mexican man is awaiting extradition to the Denver area, where he faces a charge of sexual assault of a child.

The 45-year-old attempted to drive into the U.S. from Mexico on Sunday at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers learned that he had an outstanding warrant out of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado after running his name through a criminal database.

According to a CBP news release, border officers conducted a biometric verification and confirmed his identity during a secondary inspection.

CBP officers arrested the unidentified individual and turned him over to local authorities pending extradition in Colorado.

“This arrest is representative of the great work the men and women of CBP do on a daily basis and illustrates our commitment to keeping our nation and communities safe,” Port Director Arnoldo Gomez said.

EPPD releases statement regarding reports of assault on Transgender teen

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Thursday night, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) releases an information regarding the alleged assault of a Transgender teen and accusations that EPPD "refused to take a report." The article, first published on May 25th, alleges that a Transgendered teen named Tracey was assaulted outside of an El […]
8 News Now

Where are the boys? The tragic disappearance of 2 children from California

The sun had sunk below the horizon and temperatures were dropping when Orrin and Orson West were reported missing from their California City home Dec. 21, 2020. After a desperate, fruitless search by police and volunteers, law enforcement started to investigate their adoptive parents, who now face charges in their presumed murders. But the boys' bodies were never found.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Voters raise questions about mail-in ballots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early voting is underway for the June 14 primary election but some voters still have questions about the mail-in ballots, including why they haven't received one yet. Sandra Cosgrove with Vote Nevada, a non-partisan organization that helps voters, said it has received calls from voters asking about their mail-in ballots. "They […]
