An ancient city was rediscovered in Iraq by a team of German and Kurdish archaeologists after a drought lowered water levels in the area. The researchers of the excavation, which took place in January and February, were able to map out most of the 3,400-year-old city located at Kemune in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, where they uncovered a palace, a massive fortification with wall and towers, a monumental, multistory storage building, and an industrial complex. The city was dated to the time of the Empire of Mittani, approximately 1550-1350 B.C., which controlled large parts of northern Mesopotamia and Syria, according to a Monday press release from the Eberhard Karl University of Tubingen in Germany.

