A faulty Engine Coolant Temperature (ECT) sensor may lead the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LSY gasoline engine in certain GM vehicles to run hot or even overheat. GM says some 2019-2022 model year Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles equipped with the 2.0L I4 LSY engine may run hot, overheat or display an over-temperature indicator the dash. If this happens, dealer service technicians will perform an engine overheating diagnostics test as indicated by the vehicle’s Service Information. If the test does not isolate the root cause of the overheating condition, the issue is likely a faulty ECT sensor that may be reading noticeably cooler than the other ECT readings, which can affect the position of the engine Coolant Control Valve (CCV) and limit the amount of coolant entering the radiator.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO