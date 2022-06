MURRAY – On a drive through Mayfield last week, Calloway County District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister noticed that gasoline prices there were significantly cheaper than in Murray. The self-proclaimed “math nerd” wanted to know if it would be more cost-effective to drive to another community to purchase gasoline, and shared his findings early Thursday morning in a public Facebook post.

MURRAY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO