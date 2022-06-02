Quechan Tribe donates nearly $65k

Three local nonprofits receive funding to help them further their efforts in our community - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Nearly $65,000 is going back into our community. The funding is made possible through the Quechan Tribe.

“These donations are part of our relationship with the Quechan tribe as they do their gaming revenues. The way [the] City of Yuma has traditionally done, through the years is we’ve worked with local nonprofits that are doing some amazing work and we look to get those funds in their hands for the community,” says Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls.

Yuma Community Food Bank and the Children’s Museum will each be awarded $25,000 and the Boys and Girls Club will be awarded over $14,000.

“Receiving a donation from the tribe has always been very meaningful. We are very sensitive to the need that’s within our community. Tribal or non-tribal, it doesn’t matter, the need is there,” explains Yuma Community Food Bank President and CEO Shara Whitehead.

And while the Boys and Girls Club hasn’t been around for a while, it’s making its way back.

“Wonderful kind of lead gift to get us going. We’re looking at opening up again in August and we are so excited to be a part of the Yuma community again and serve kids and families that need it the most," says Boys and Girls Club VP of Development Sam Fowler.

And Yuma County is getting a new addition as well…

“We are so thrilled to be receiving this. Our museum is hopefully going to be opening in the August to September timeframe and we are going to use this to help with a lot of our programming and our staffing and our outreach to the community,” explains Children's Museum of Yuma County Executive Director Melissa Rushin Irr.

The Quechan Tribe works with Yuma County and other various cities in our area to contribute to our community.

