Port Arthur, TX

Pizza delivery driver got pistol whipped during Port Arthur robbery

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe victim of a recent armed robbery at a Port Arthur apartment complex was a pizza delivery driver, authorities said. Police are continuing to search for the suspects described as two black men...

www.panews.com

